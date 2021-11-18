CaixaBank: Bankia Integration Should Boost ROTE To 12% By 2024

Summary

  • CaixaBank is the largest bank in Spain, with the No. 1 position in several of its core divisions.
  • The EPS in 2022 came in above 40 cents per share, and this should grow to in excess of 50 cents by 2024, indicating a forward P/E of 7.
  • CaixaBank uses a 50%-60% payout ratio for its dividends. This results in a current yield of 6.5% (subject to the 19% Spanish dividend withholding tax).
  • The entire European banking sector is cheap. But CaixaBank definitely belongs on my watch list while I wait to see how the current banking crisis plays out.
Madrid, Spain - July 30, 2022: Steel and glass skyscrapers headquarters the multinational La Caixa in the city of Madrid, Spain.

Jose Miguel Sanchez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Although CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) (OTCPK:CIXPF) isn't the largest Spanish bank, it's the largest bank in Spain. While Santander (SAN) and BBVA (BBVA) are larger, they mainly focus

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Key Figures

CaixaBank Investor Relations

Breakdown of Market Share

CaixaBank Investor Relations

Income Statement

CaixaBank Investor Relations

Profit evolution

CaixaBank Investor Relations

CET1 Ratio Evolution

CaixaBank Investor Relations

NPL Evolution

CaixaBank Investor Relations

Breakdown of Loan Book

CaixaBank Investor Relations

LTV Ratio of Residential Mortgages

CaixaBank Investor Relations

2024 Targets

CaixaBank Investor Relations

As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

