The Fed's Big Problem Just Got Bigger

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.9K Followers

Summary

  • Fighting high inflation is tough enough, but Fed has been trying to tame pricing pressure when the economy is showing signs of weakening, at least in some corners.
  • The central bank normally eases monetary policy and cuts interest rates when economic risk is rising.
  • The main problem at the moment is that inflation’s deceleration has been slowing and so the Fed’s policy tightening looks set to run longer than recently expected.

Fallen Tree Blocking Road

georgeclerk

Fighting high inflation is tough enough, but the Federal Reserve's been trying to tame pricing pressure when the economy is showing signs of weakening, at least in some corners. That's a major challenge, but it's even a bigger problem in the wake of

The Fed's Big Problem Just Got Bigger

The Fed's Big Problem Just Got Bigger

The Fed's Big Problem Just Got Bigger

The Fed's Big Problem Just Got Bigger

The Fed's Big Problem Just Got Bigger

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.9K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.