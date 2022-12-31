Certara: Why It's A Hold For Now

Mar. 17, 2023 6:59 PM ETCertara, Inc. (CERT)1 Comment
Ryan Licwinko profile picture
Ryan Licwinko
26 Followers

Summary

  • Certara Inc. has made meaningful adjustments to its balance sheet, increasing the total assets and especially the cash position.
  • Operating in a steadily growing market and with competent management, there seems to be a long runway of growth for the company.
  • But right now, the valuation seems too rich and instead of selling or buying shares, a hold rating is the most fitting in my opinion.

Two doctors in hospital hallway discussing electronic patient record

Solskin

Investment Thesis

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is a leading provider of model-informed drug development and regulatory science solutions to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company operates in a growing market, driven primarily by tailwinds such as patients having a

The market outlook for pharmaceutical industry

Market Outlook (GrandViewResearch)

The assets that the company currently has

Assets (Balance Sheet)

The liabilites that the company has

Liabilities (Balance Sheet)

The last 12 months stock price

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Ryan Licwinko profile picture
Ryan Licwinko
26 Followers
I have been passionate about finance for a long-time and I think it's important to have an understanding of investing. I particuarly like the healthcare sector as a whole, there are many opportunities here and the potential for long-term value holds.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.