iShares Global Energy ETF: I Love Buying Corrections (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 17, 2023 7:24 PM ETiShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)VDE
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Marketplace

Summary

  • I turned cautious on Energy when March got underway. Even with that backdrop, I'm surprised how quickly (and by how much) the sector has dropped.
  • The good news is this opens up a buying opportunity. Crude has sold off, and that often suggests the time is ripe for building positions.
  • This will continue to be a volatile sector as global macro conditions remain challenged. But I like the sector as a hedge against the S&P 500.
  • This is especially true for iShares Global Energy ETF, since it is a global play. The fund is less top-heavy than its domestic-only counterparts.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Young emotional women playing paddle tennis outdoors

JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a passively managed sector fund with

1-Month Performance

1-Month Performance (Google Finance)

Brent Crude Annual Moves (2023 YTD)

Brent Crude Annual Moves (2023 YTD) (Energy Information Administration)

IXC's Geography Breakdown

IXC's Geography Breakdown (iShares)

VDE's Top Two Holdings

VDE's Top Two Holdings (Vanguard)

IXC's Top Two Holdings

IXC's Top Two Holdings (iShares)

OPEC's Demand Forecasts

OPEC's Demand Forecasts (OPEC March Report)

Headline Layoff Announcements

Headline Layoff Announcements (S&P Global)

Metrics for Energy Sector

Metrics for Energy Sector (Yahoo Finance)

S&P 500 Performance

S&P 500 Performance (S&P Global)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.03K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE, RYE; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IXC, VDE, RYE, VOO, RSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.