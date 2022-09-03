ChrisHepburn

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has been the subject of takeover offers for several months as the majority owners the Glazer Family has put the company up for sale. In late November 2022, the club confirmed that it was exploring strategic alternatives with MANU stock rising from the $14 per share level to settle at the roughly $22 level it is at today. This isn’t the first time that the family has looked at selling the club, going all the way back to 2011, only to pull the offer back. In this recent exploration, several interested parties have emerged, notably the Ineos Executive Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Both seem credible, with Ratcliffe a long time United supporter while a number of Middle Eastern ownership groups have become active with purchases of other Premier Clubs, notably Manchester City and Newcastle, making a bid from a Qatari group a “keeping up with the Jones’” type situation. The British and financial press have speculated at length on the reputed machinations of the deal, with bids reputedly in the £5B pound range ($6B USD).

I believe that a sale is quite likely to take place in advance of the rumored June deadline with a large factor being the on-field performance of the club as well as off-season deadlines. Combined with the credibility of the purchasers and nature of Manchester United as a trophy asset, I think this could be a very good M&A speculation, with it likely to have a firm bid by June 2023 at the latest.

A Trophy Asset

There has been a great boom in valuation for sporting franchises in recent years amongst the wealthy, with franchises in the NBA, NFL and global soccer trading hands at higher and higher values. There has even been the introduction of sovereigns into global sports as a way to market (the positive) or “sports-wash” (the negative) countries, most recently with the purchase of Newcastle United by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the launch of the LIV Golf Tour to compete with the PGA Tour. Manchester United has a storied history and was the pre-eminent club when the Premier League launched in 1992, winning numerous championships and cups. This led it to transcending popularity not just in England but worldwide with global superstars from David Beckham to Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the club. As a result, its brand is extremely valuable. The clubs form has been middling in recent years but with the hiring of Erik Ten Hag during the summer of 2022, the club has seen a rebound in fortunes in 2022-2023. I believe this rebound is what will drive the pressure to have a settled sales process.

Upcoming Transfer Window

After Ten Hag was put in charge of the team, he went on a large spending spree in the summer, bringing in numerous players such as Casemiro, Antony, and Christian Eriksen with the total spend being £229m in acquired players.

The restructuring of soccer teams is done in a different way globally than in North American sports leagues. In North America, players or rights to players are traded between teams in order to reposition teams. In soccer, players are bought and sold in the “transfer” market, with teams buying and selling players depending on their aspirations and financial wherewithal. Transfer fees are made to acquire players, which is on top of their weekly wages; similarly when players are sold on, transfer fees can be earned. Some teams use transfers as a way to generate money by buying players low and selling them high while others are acquiring assets in order to improve the team.

Ten Hag was tasked with making Manchester United relevant and despite some rough early days, it appears the club has re-asserted itself with a Cup win in 2023 and currently sitting in a Champions League spot. The Champions league sees substantial financial benefits to teams that make the competition, both in prize money for success in each round as well as a growing popularity through media rights. For a global team like Manchester United, this brings substantial benefits and in his first year, he has accumulated surplus players that he is likely to sell on while also having targets of new players or resigning current players

Players can only be transferred in the Premier League during certain periods of time, known as transfer “windows”. There was a January transfer window that recently closed with Ten Hag making some minor acquisitions. Considering its placing, some pundits were surprised they were not more active. The fact that they were not makes me think the Glazers did not want to outlay further funds until the club was sold or that any new prospective owner would not want the club to make investments without its involvement.

The next transfer window opens up on June 10 and runs until September. Traditionally, the larger and better players are moved early in the window. Taking British press for what it is, English national star Harry Kane is heavily rumored to be a target for Manchester United. At any rate, if the club wants to make any major on-field moves, it is likely going to need some resolution to its ownership situation for fear of missing out on adding assets. Any new owner is also likely going to want their say as well since they will be funding any additions net of sales that ten Hag may want to bring in. For this reason, I believe it is highly likely that a deal will be announced and even if it is not closed, the new owner will be able to be integrated into the club operations in time for the summer 2023 transfer window.

Risks

With any M&A speculation, there is the risk the deal does not close. With multiple bidders, it seems unlikely that the deal does not close due to lack of interest; even rumors of the sale price are over 250% higher than the 2011 sale price they wanted, which would be a tremendous return for the Glazers and shareholders. The Glazers have pulled back before so it is possible they do that again, though the rumor mill would seem to indicate otherwise.

Another risk would be that they add another minority owner with a partial sale; this could still see share re-rate, depending on the valuation, but it would not be as clean as an outright purchase, with it more likely that there be a deviation in the share’s prices vs the valuation of the stake purchased by the additional party. I also think this unlikely, but it has to be considered.

The Takeaway

The simplest way to speculate on this is to simply by MANU shares. The current market cap of the company sits at $3.44B; the rumored sales price of £5B ($6B USD) would give a 74% return on the current share price of $21.73 USD with a takeout being close to $38 a share.

The more levered play would be call options. The option market is not particularly liquid if you go out to September but if we feel good about the June transfer window being a driver to settle the ownership level, the June 2023 $25 Calls currently trade in a range between $2.50 and $3. Should the buyout come in the rumored range, this would be a 3-4x gain on risked capital. Depending on the closing terms, there will likely be some gap on the option pricing vs the closing price. With a chance of multiples of upside, especially in the current volatile market environment, this makes a very appealing speculation.