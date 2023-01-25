Alstom: Undervalued French Infrastructure - A 2023 'Buy'

Mar. 18, 2023 1:00 AM ETAlstom SA (ALSMY)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • Since writing on Alstom, the company has had significant success and positive RoR, only to, lately, become victim to the general "March madness".
  • The company is still positive from my last article as I am writing this, but I expect significant turmoil with regards to Alstom performance as we move forward.
  • However, this does not bother me. Alstom remains a "BUY" for me, and I'll show you why I'm adding more in 2023, and bought more today.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Italo ETR 675 Pendolino high-speed trains of Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori NTV in Milano Centrale railway station in Milan, Italy

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

When looking at Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), we want to look at "high level" value - because this company is as high-level infrastructure business as it gets. Even more than Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY

Seeking Alpha Alstom Performance

Seeking Alpha Alstom Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Alstom IR

Alstom IR (Alstom IR)

Alstom EPS/Dividend

Alstom EPS/Dividend (TIKR.com)

Alstom IR

Alstom IR (Alstom IR)

Alstom Upside

Alstom Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
30.36K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALSMY, SIEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.