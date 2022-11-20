Why The S&P 500 Can Make New Lows

Mar. 18, 2023 1:20 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM
StockBros Research profile picture
StockBros Research
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • The recent weakness in the banking system demonstrates just how fragile it is.
  • We have yet to see the full impact of higher interest rates in the economy, but earnings have already started to decline.
  • The market's earnings expectations for the S&P 500 appear to be too optimistic.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Previously, we highlighted why we think the market bottom isn't in and why a recession is on the way. We continue to believe this, especially after the drama witnessed in the banking sector recently. In addition to

S&P 500 EPS estimates

FactSet

Average Earnings Decline During Recession

D.A. Davidson Companies

This article was written by

StockBros Research profile picture
StockBros Research
2.31K Followers
Two bros that talk about stocks, mainly GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks, but we look for opportunities everywhere. We don't have a specified time horizon. We invest in a stock for as long as our thesis holds true, and get out when the facts change. In addition, we've developed market-beating algorithms with python that help us find attractive investment opportunities within our own portfolios.Website: www.stockbrosresearch.comTwitter: @StockBrosTrades

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.