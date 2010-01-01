Just_Super

The Lidar sensor market is full speed ahead to production ramp ups in the next few years, but AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) remains stuck in an executive shuffle. The company is quickly burning down SPAC cash with a limited runway left. My investment thesis is Bearish on LIDR stock without positive signals on customer deals.

No Progress

AEye reported Q4’22 revenues of only $1.1 million as the company struggles to reach Lidar production deals in the ultra competitive automotive sector. Investors have to seriously wonder if large automotive companies want to work with a Lidar sensor company with a stock trading in the pennies.

Similar to the Q3 earnings call, AEye had limited discussions on new customer deals. The leading Lidar players in the automotive segment are topping each other announcing multi-billion dollar deals while AEye has only announced work with Continental as a supplier to automotive OEMs.

AutoSens named the Continental's HRL131 Lidar sensor built on the 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform of AEye as the industry's best Lidar sensor. The company claims the platform delivers a higher performance, software defined adaptive system. Unfortunately, AEye discusses having the highest performance Lidar solution, but the company doesn't have the orders.

The company claimed 6 RFQs in active engagement with Continental around the Q3 earnings report in mid-November. AEye didn't discuss the RFQs in the Q4'22 earnings call other than for the new CEO answering a question with the following:

So we have line of sight at this point in time into six very clear automotive OEM engagements. Look, I've been in the automotive business for several years and have some very good insight at this point into the signals of how these deals are going. And based on that, I feel very confident that before the end of this year, we're going to get some clear decisions on a subset of those for sure.

On top of the customer concern, AEye has now completely changed over the executive team. The CEO was replaced back in February with a former Intel (INTC) executive while the CFO just announced an intention to resign on March 31.

The company was clear on the Q4'22 earnings all that management was still actively assessing the business and meeting with potential customers. The new CEO will come out with an official business plan until May along with the Q1'23 earnings call.

The odds of a large automotive OEM signing up for a production deal with a Lidar company with new executives and a stock trading below $1 seems very low. The partnership with Continental could alleviate some of the concerns, but these automotive OEMs want partners capable of delivering upgrades to the Lidar solution throughout the years and AEye doesn't have the financial resources here.

Cash Burn

Even with a large production deal, the biggest concern for AEye is the cash position. The company ended 2022 with a cash balance of $94 million, but the calendar is already heading towards the end of Q1.

The company burned ~$16 million during last quarter on a similar $17 million non-GAAP loss in Q4 alone leaving a cash runway of only 4 to 6 quarters and a stock price too low to raise cash at favorable terms. The CFO discussed higher operating expenses in Q1'23 and a larger cash burn in Q1 leaves the cash balance likely below $78 by the end of this quarter.

AEye shareholders face a tough scenario where the Lidar sector revenues aren’t supposed to scale until 2024 and beyond, yet the company doesn’t have the cash to survive that long. Quanergy Systems (OTCPK:QNGYQ) filed for bankruptcy last year, so the path for AEye could be similar.

The later even reported double the quarterly revenue of AEye at $2.3 million for Q3'22, though Quanergy had a far smaller cash balance. At the very least, Quanergy actually talked about bookings of $10 million.

Ultimately, AEye discussed the plan to raise more cash similar to the deal last year. The company will have to issue a large amount of warrants with the stock trading below $1 and significantly dilute shareholders in the process. Remember though, the company still doesn't have any official orders on the books and these non-binding contracts typically take years to ramp into full production afterwards.

A scenario where AEye lands a couple of major automotive orders and lines up cash at more favorable terms would switch our view more bullish on the stock. Investors need the story to be de-risked from a binary outcome before buying the stock and the potential exists for one of the RFQs to turn into a major order.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AEye hasn't made enough progress to make the Lidar stock worthy of an investment. If the company announces new deals and raises more cash, investors can take another look at the stock in the future.

