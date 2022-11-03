Universal Display Corporation: The Rally May Need A Break

Mar. 18, 2023 2:52 AM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • OLED has been among the worst-performing semiconductor stocks in recent years, but the stock is currently in the midst of an uptrend.
  • OLED disappointed with its FY2023 guidance, but the prospect of a strong rebound in FY2024 managed to overshadow it.
  • Multiples for OLED are higher than many other semis, which could become a problem if earnings come in at the lower end of estimates.
  • Long OLED has its strengths, but there is also enough out there to make people question the wisdom of pursuing it.

Fluorescent organic materials of red, yellow and green color for production OLED inside glass bottle in UV light.Organic light emitting diode.

Anatoly Morozov/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), a developer of organic light-emitting diode or OLED technologies and materials for the display industry, has made a comeback. The stock spent almost two whole years in decline, but the stock has trended

OLED chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.69K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.