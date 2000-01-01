Gold Mid-Tiers' Q4 2022 Fundamentals

Adam Hamilton profile picture
Adam Hamilton
11.11K Followers

Summary

  • The mid-tier and junior gold miners just reported mixed quarterly results. Their overall production surged, although GDXJ throwing in a super-major drove that.
  • Mining costs soared to record highs, but a handful of extreme outliers heavily skewed that. Still, these smaller gold miners were able to earn solid profits showing fundamental strength.
  • With gold stocks still really undervalued relative to gold, mining profits are likely to really improve in coming quarters. Gold’s extreme-Fed-tightening-interrupted upleg has resumed and is gathering steam.

Excavator loading dumper truck on mining site

guvendemir

The biggest gold-stock gains during major gold uplegs accrue in the mid-tiers and juniors. These smaller gold miners in the sweet spot for upside potential are just finishing reporting their latest quarterly results. How they are faring fundamentally affects their coming

Q4'22 GDXJ Top-25 Component Companies' Fundamentals

Q4'22 GDXJ Top-25 Component Companies' Fundamentals (ZealLLC.com)

This article was written by

Adam Hamilton profile picture
Adam Hamilton
11.11K Followers
A lifelong student of the markets, speculator, and investor, decades of experience have forged Adam into a hardcore contrarian. He believes in buying low when others are afraid, then later selling high when others are brave. He founded the financial-market research company Zeal LLC, and continues to write acclaimed weekly and monthly subscription newsletters.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own extensive long positions in gold stocks and silver stocks which have been recommended to our newsletter subscribers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.