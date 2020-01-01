U.S. Oil Refining Stocks Ranked By Quality

Mar. 18, 2023 4:08 AM ETCVI, DINO, DK, MPC, PARR, PBF, PSX, SUN, VLO
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
356 Followers

Summary

  • Recent gloomy economic conditions are an opportunity to hunt bargains and position your portfolio for market beating future returns.
  • Based on valuation, profitability, and durable demand, the US refining sector is a good place to look for value and solid future returns.
  • Nine US refiners were ranked for quality using a matrix with factors including Price/Sales, Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow Margin, Debt to Equity, Forward Yield, and Payout Ratio.
  • DINO and PBF beat out better known refiners including MPC, VLO, and PSX while DK and SUN came up last.

Hay Making

"Make Hay While the Sun Shines"

Maxian/E+ via Getty Images

Markets Have Turned a Bit Rainy

I grew up in a dairy farming region of Upstate NY where a high school kid could make a few bucks helping his neighbors bale hay. The old saying is "make hay while the sun shines", but

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
356 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DINO, PBF, VLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.