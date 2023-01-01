Irina Gutyryak

Overview

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is a company that specializes in providing packaging solutions. Their operations include paper mills which produce cardboard boxes. During the quarter, their positive financial performance was primarily due to favorable pricing, which was aided by contractual pass-through mechanisms that were difficult to change. This, along with a decrease in the cost of raw materials, more than made up for the low sales volume across their portfolio. The management noted that the decrease in sales volume was mainly due to a decrease in customer demand, as customers destocked their inventory. However, the management also noted that their focus on offering value over volume, as well as their improved service levels, helped to mitigate this impact. Despite this, the reported volume of foodservice sales in the last quarter seemed to be disconnected from broader trends in away-from-home traffic and consumption. This is a trend that should be monitored in the coming quarters, especially as destocking pressures subside.

The guidance for 2023 suggests that there will be minimal growth in sales volume for Pactiv Evergreen's products, and there won't be any favorable changes in pricing or costs like there were in 2022. This seems reasonable given the current circumstances. I believe that it's a smart strategic move for PTVE's management to reduce their dependence on expensive paper mills. However, I'm curious about the future of the Pine Bluff, AR mill since it's crucial for PTVE's beverage carton production. In the short term, I expect that the costs of restructuring will prevent PTVE from significantly reducing their debt in 2023.

Overall, there appear to be many one-time events in FY23, such as a difficult comp, restructuring costs, changes in operational flows, and uncertainties regarding away-from-home traffic trends. Worse, each of these could have a positive or negative impact on FY23 performance, and it is nearly impossible to model all of these impacts without resulting in a wide range of outcomes (if we look at consensus estimates today, EPS ranges from $0.30 to $1) - which is not an ideal scenario in this uncertain macro backdrop. Furthermore, the stock valuation is not particularly low in comparison to history. Given PTVE's higher leverage ratio than peers and weaker GAAP earnings growth outlook, the market may punish the stock's valuation if those one-time effects are larger than expected. As such, at 9.6x forward earnings, it is trading at its historical levels, which does not provide enough margin of safety to account for the wide range of outcome. I recommend to stay neutral until more clarity is provided. I recommend remaining neutral until we move past most of these one-off events.

4Q22 results

PTVE's adjusted EBITDA for 4Q22 was $167 million, which was 6% consensus estimate of $158 million. Greater than offsetting the negative effects of Foodservice, Beverage Merchandising, and higher corporate expenses, the stronger performance in Food Merchandising drove the better EBITDA results. The key takeaway here is that the pricing strategy, not the volume, was the primary factor in the EBITDA beat. What this means is that PTVE would give up its price/cost advantage brought on by inflation in a deflationary economy. If that were to happen, and sales volumes didn't recover quickly enough, it would have a devastating effect on EBITDA performance due to the negative margins caused by high fixed costs.

Restructuring efforts

Production at both the Canton, North Carolina mill and the Olmsted Falls, Ohio converting facility will cease in the second quarter of 2023, as announced by management. Management is also still considering their options regarding the Pine Bluff, AR mill and the Waynesville, NC plant. I would expect a lot of these cost to hit the FY23 financials that might throw consensus estimates off. According to management, they estimate that the accelerated depreciation and asset impairments will cost the company $310 to $330 million in 2023, with severance and exit/disposal costs adding another $130 to $185 million in 2023-24. That said, management also expect to reap the benefits from 2024 onwards, which includes an annual cost saving of $50 million and $30 million in CAPEX saved.

Valuation

I discussed below how PTVE valuation could fall even further when compared to peers in the packaging industry. PTVE is currently trading at 9.6x forward earnings, which is in line with its historical average as well as the average of its peers (Packaging Corp of America (PKG), International Paper (IP), Greif (GEF), Sonoco (SON), WestRock (WRK), Berry Global (BERY)). I believe PTVE should trade lower due to its higher leverage ratio (which should result in higher cost of equity and exposure to rate movements) and lower GAAP earnings growth outlook.

Conclusion

PTVE positive financial performance in the last quarter was mainly due to favorable pricing and a decrease in the cost of raw materials, which more than compensated for the low sales volume. However, with several one-time events in FY23, uncertainties regarding away-from-home traffic trends, and a wide range of outcomes, it is difficult to model the impacts on performance. At 9.6x forward earnings, PTVE is trading at its historical average, but given its higher leverage ratio and weaker GAAP earnings growth outlook, I would not be surprised if it trades lower. Therefore, I recommend remaining neutral until more we move past most of this one-off events.