AsiaVision

Summary

I am recommending a buy rating on Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ:NVEI) (TSX:NVEI:CA). Although the company's stock has been trading at a discount due to its exposure to crypto, which caused revenue issues in 2022, I believe the worst is behind them. Crypto now represents only mid single digits of the company's current runrate, and I expect the company's growth rate, excluding crypto, to become more apparent over the year, driving organic acceleration. Despite the margin compression caused by hiring and crypto headwinds, I expect margin expansion to resume, possibly exceeding 40% on an organic basis over time. The PAYA acquisition should also help stabilize NVEI's less discretionary verticals, and I think the market is underestimating the resilience of NVEI's end markets, particularly in online gaming. The PAYA deal should is also expected to be EPS accretive, in my opinion. All in all, I believe the market has overreacted by sending the valuation down from the high 20s to 11x forward EBITDA today. I expect high returns for shareholders in Fy23/24 as a result of the company's high growth rate, improving margins, and free cash flow generation.

Growth expectations in FY23

I believe due to investors' skepticism that NVEI's revenue growth can be revived (growth slowed to 4% in 4Q22), the company's valuation has fallen significantly in recent quarters. However, I think most of the slowdown was unavoidable, driven mainly by the strengthening of the US dollar (over half of NVEI's 2022 revenue was ex-USD). Additionally, the company has substantial exposure to digital assets, which further exacerbated the negative impact on revenue due to declining asset prices and trading activity. Based on my estimates, revenue growth was more like 20+% if we exclude digital assets and adjust for FX impact. From this, I believe that NVEI's fundamental growth remains strong, and once the firm overcomes the obstacles posed by cryptocurrency and FX-related challenges in 1H23, it will experience a more rapid increase in organic revenue growth for the rest of the year. Furthermore, I believe the acquisition of PAYA has led to a broader range of industries and a greater emphasis on the US market for NVEI. This is expected to reduce the unpredictability of revenue growth and improve its ability to withstand external factors such as foreign exchange or macroeconomic headwinds in the future.

Exposure to online sports betting and iGaming helps

I understand that investors are nervous about NVEI's large percentage of discretionary revenue coming from verticals that NVEI has exposure to. To counter that view, I believe NVEI's legacy end markets, however, should prove more robust than anyone anticipated, and the company's recent purchase of PAYA, which targets non-discretionary verticals like Healthcare and Utilities, should only strengthen its position. While the company's reliance on the gambling industry is a major worry for shareholders, I anticipate that the online iterations of these sectors will fare better in a recession than the old-school gambling industry. Even though these industries are still seen as extraneous, the fact that they are conducted online and have recently seen a rise in legalization and adoption in the United States may make their revenue less susceptible to economic shifts. Unlike brick-and-mortar casinos online verticals are less reliant on the tourism and hospitality industries, which are hit the hardest during economic downturns. Therefore, I anticipate a reduced impact on revenue for these verticals in the event of an economic downturn.

Margin expansion

Adjusted EBITDA margins for NVEI have taken a hit due to a number of factors, including the aforementioned fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the value of digital assets (crypto), as well as higher costs associated with hiring. As a result, adjusted EBITDA margins have dropped every quarter in 2022. (vs last year). In my opinion, I believe that there will be a decline in profit margins during the first half of 2023, but I also expect that the situation will gradually improve throughout the year. This will happen as the company completes its investment initiatives from 2022, returns hiring levels to normal, and sees an improvement in overall performance. On the point of hiring, after a surge in hiring in the first half of 2022, I feel it's important to point out that NVEI's pace of new hire additions has slowed in the third and fourth quarters.

PAYA deal

NVEI officially completed its acquisition of Paya Holdings on February 22, 2023. In my opinion, PAYA's exposure to defensive, non-cyclical, stable-growing end markets will help to balance the company's vertical exposure and ultimately lead to less growth volatility.

Conclusion

I recommend a buy rating on NVEI. Despite its exposure to cryptocurrency, which caused revenue issues in 2022 and led to a decline in the company's valuation, I believe that the worst is behind them. The company's growth rate, excluding crypto, is expected to become more apparent throughout the year, leading to organic acceleration and driving margin expansion. The acquisition of PAYA is also expected to stabilize NVEI's less discretionary verticals and improve its ability to withstand external factors in the future. The company's exposure to online sports betting and iGaming is also expected to fare better in a recession than traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. I also anticipate that margins will gradually improve throughout the year. Overall, I believe that NVEI has strong growth prospects and that its high growth rate, improving margins, and free cash flow generation will lead to high returns for shareholders in FY23/24.