Dan Kitwood

The irrational banking panic of 2023 has spread itself into other sectors such as insurance. AIG (NYSE:AIG) is looking deeply undervalued at current levels. AIG’s management has executed a transformative improvement in underwriting which I profiled in a previous article. This has created a much stronger business with a far lower risk profile, but Mr. Market in its current mania, seems to be treating it as though it is the AIG of 2008, with Financial Products business that doomed it. The previous article talked a lot about the business, so I’m going to focus more on the valuation currently and will update after 1st quarter earnings come out. Long-term investors should take advantage of the disconnect between price and value presented here.

AIG ended the 4th quarter of 2022 with an Adjusted tangible book value per share of $67.43, up from $62.82 the prior year. Book value per share declined substantially to $53.83 from $79.97. This was the result of declines in AIG’s large fixed income portfolio due to the increase in interest rates, which resulted in plummeting bond values. Insurance companies like AIG are long-term investors, particularly in its Life and Retirement Corebridge business, which partly relies on spreads between deposit costs and investment income. The higher yields have been beneficial for new investments that are regularly made but they have resulted in mark to market losses on the existing holdings, as we’ve seen with most companies in the industry that had duration risks. AIG is not a bank and therefore should not be worried a bank run, as seems to be the rage after Silicon Valley Bank’s VC depositors started their panic, which created this mess. These are duration losses and not credit losses and ultimately the bonds should mature at par. The recent decline in interest rates as a result of the panic should reduce these losses by quite a bit if they hold by the end of the 1st quarter.

AIG’s combined ratio continued its meaningful improvement, achieving 91.9%, down from 95.8%. The accident year loss ratio, as adjusted (AYLR) improved to 57.6% from 59.4%. A combined ratio below 100%, essentially means that you are paid to take on float and the investment income is gravy. Prior to recent management initiatives over the last few years, this ratio was regularly above 100% for AIG. AIG’s General Insurance business has seen an over $7B cumulative increase in full year General Insurance underwriting income since 2016. 2022 was the 2nd consecutive year of underwriting profitability improvement of at least $1B. Part of the improvement is due to a far lower risk profile, as AIG has reduced its gross limit by $1.2T across its portfolios since 2018, with roughly 75% of that coming from Property insurance. Strong combined ratios along with higher rates on fixed income, should lead to strong earnings improvement moving forward for the company.

AIG 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

Total adjusted pre-tax income for 2022, was $5.140B, down from $5.92B. The decline was largely driven by lower alternative investment returns due to the bear market of 2022. AATI attributable to AIG shareholders was $3.586B, or $4.55 per diluted share. These figures were down from $4.430B, or $5.12B in the prior year. AIG trades at just 8.1x forward earnings and has a market capitalization of only $37B. Based on 734.1MM shares outstanding, AIG’s market capitalization is only $34.68B. The stock trades at just 70% of adjusted tangible book value per share, and 88% of its Q4 book value, which likely will be quite a bit higher after the 1st quarter, based on recent movements in bond prices. AIG reduced its shares outstanding by 10% in 2022, using $5.1B. AIG was also able to establish the capital structure for Corebridge as a standalone public company and deleverage AIG. There are no near-term maturities over $1B in any given quarter until 2048, so this is a very strong financial framework.

AIG’s management has a strategy to get the company towards a double digit ROCE. The plan is for continued momentum on improving underwriting profitability, along with the separation of the Life & Retirement Business. The company will continue to thin out its operating model for more expense savings. Then lastly, the company will use its excess capital to buy back stock and/or reduce debt. The plan is to reduce shares outstanding to 600-650MM, while maintaining leverage in the low 20s including AOCI. Management has a golden opportunity at current share prices to buy back stock and rapidly grow book value due to the accretion from the discount to all key book value metrics. This would also accelerate earnings growth. AIG has $3.8B remaining on its share repurchase authorization so let’s hope they swing big and show their belief in the value of the enterprise. I believe AIG stock is worth around $70 per share, so there is a significant margin of safety at current prices. The current dividend yield is 2.71%, so investors should see a solid shareholder yield once again. The stock has been dropping violently seemingly every day since last week, but the fundamentals are solid. This isn’t a time for panicking and dollar-cost-averaging into positions is always a rational strategy! As I mentioned previously, I’ll try to update this report after Q1 earnings.