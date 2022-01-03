Huron Consulting Stock: The Best Play Of Its Industry

Mar. 18, 2023 6:25 AM ETHuron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • Huron Consulting Group is a $1.3 billion market cap professional services firm that works in Healthcare, Education, and Commercial end markets.
  • The company's financials look solid. I expect Huron to show further margin improvement in FY2023.
  • HURN stock seems a bit expensive today, with an FCF yield of only 3.9% - well below historical levels. But it's one of the most undervalued names in its industry.
  • I estimate HURN's upside potential to be about 27.9% by the end of 2023 - with a P/E multiple of 21.76x; the company should be worth ~$96.6 per share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

услуги бизнес-консалтинга. консультант и бизнесмен, работающий с цифровым планшетом за столом в офисе. корпоративная стратегия

ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Being a generalist analyst/investor by nature, I like to look at different sub-industries - Research and Consulting being one of them. In late December 2022, I wrote an article on CRA International (

HURN stock is #1 on Seeking Alpha's screener

Seeking Alpha's screener

HURN's IR materials

HURN's IR materials

Huron's 10-K

Huron's 10-K

Huron's margins by segment

Author's calculations, HURN's 10-K

Seeking Alpha, HURN's Earnings Surprises

Seeking Alpha, HURN's Earnings Surprises

HURN's IR materials, author's notes

HURN's IR materials, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha, HURN, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, HURN, author's notes

Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha data

Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha data

Chart
Data by YCharts

HURN compared to its peers

Author's work, Seeking Alpha data

HURN's Valuation

YCharts, author's calculations

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.72K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HURN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.