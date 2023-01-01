Insulet: The Game-Changer In Diabetes Management

Mar. 18, 2023 6:38 AM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)
Summary

  • Insulet achieved another remarkable fiscal year, driven by the successful adoption of Omnipod 5, which is being used by growing diabetic patients globally.
  • The management expects continued growth in its total addressable market (TAM) as it continues to improve its product portfolio.
  • The recent news of the company's inclusion in the S&P 500 has garnered positive attention from investors and further supports its position as a market leader.
  • This makes its long-term growth attractive, despite its current valuation.
  • Insulet is trading near 52-week highs, making it worth monitoring.

Medical device for glucose check. Continuous glucose monitoring pod.

romaset/iStock via Getty Images

Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a leading medical device company that is dedicated to creating advanced insulin delivery systems for individuals with diabetes. Their flagship product is designed to improve the lives of people with diabetes by

PODD: Growing TAM

PODD: Growing TAM (Source: Investor Presentation)

PODD Says There's More

PODD Says There's More (Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

PODD: Positive Outlook

PODD: Positive Outlook (Source: Investor Presentation)

PODD: Growing EPS outlook

PODD: Growing EPS outlook (Source: SeekingAlpha Premium)

PODD: Weekly Chart

PODD: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

PODD: Unattractive Valuation Grade

PODD: Unattractive Valuation Grade (Source: SeekingAlpha Premium)

PODD: Relatively Expensive

PODD: Relatively Expensive (Source: SeekingAlpha Premium)

This article was written by

Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

