Within our EU chemical universe coverage, after having commented on BASF, Covestro, and Evonik, we are back to analyzing Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF) (OTCPK:ARKAY). Here at the Lab, in early January 2023, we provided a buy rating target on the French specialty chemical player. This was based on 1) earnings defensiveness thanks to a solid balance sheet, 2) almost 65% of Arkema's total sales (not dependent on Europe), 3) compared to Covestro, the company was able to pass through costs, 4) the company's production output (not dedicated to soda ash production such as BASF and Solvay), and 5) a better EU environment on the energy cost (gas costs are significantly down compared to last year). As a reminder, last year, we decided to lower Arkema to equal weight and it was a good call. Here at the Lab, we know how cyclical companies work, and now our team believe that it is the right time to re-enter.
Having participated in the analyst Q&A call, 2023 volume will drag Arkema's accounts and this is mainly due to clients' higher inventories. Q4 output was already impacted by destocking activities following the construction market growth since the summer of 2020. The other segments (in particular Coating solutions and Intermediates) also reported lower volumes due to destocking, and there is no sign of improvement from the Q4 release and currently. The company's guidance is set for an EBITDA between €1.5 and 1.6 billion for the current year. Looking at the company's division, the Adhesives segment profits positively surprised in Q4 thanks to Ashland's latest acquisition (and its limited exposure to construction). Despite that, Mare Evidence Lab's EBITDA numbers are broadly unchanged over the 2024-2025 estimated period; however, on the next twelve months basis, we are now forecasting a lower EBITDA. The company is currently trading at an extremely low EV/EBITDA ratio (almost at 4.0x) compared to a 10-year historical average of 6.4x. If we are also looking at the five-year historical average EV/EBITDA of diversified peers such as Evonik and Solvay, Arkema is a clear buy. Considering a lower EBITDA at the company's midpoint guidance (€1.55 billion) and also its estimated deleverage, we still derive a valuation of €105 per share ($111 in ADR) (compared to our previous estimate of €110 per share). Risks to our target price include 1) M&A value destruction (in the Q&A call, the company reiterated its interest in Adhesives bolt-on acquisition) and lower for longer PVDF and acrylics prices.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments