Short Sellers Raise Red Flag Over ZTO Accounts, But Its Shares Still Rally

Mar. 18, 2023 7:25 AM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.51K Followers

Summary

  • ZTO Express said the short seller’s report lacked a basic understanding of its business model and financial reporting, but the company still announced an independent investigation into the claims.
  • Shares in the logistics giant actually rose in the days after the report, indicating there is limited room to profit from short-selling offensives against U.S.-listed Chinese stocks after the sector’s recent struggles.
  • Morgan Stanley believes the company will continue to gain market share in the next two years, with stable profit growth.

customer feedback,experience,review concept.

B4LLS

The U.S. short seller Grizzly Research has cast doubt on the high gross margins at ZTO Express, suspecting the firm's books may have been cooked, but shares in the logistics giant shrugged off the assault.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.51K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.