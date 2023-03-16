Trading Oil And Natural Gas: Buy GUSH But Avoid BOIL

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
6.14K Followers

Summary

  • This week's banking sector turmoil has eroded oil-demand optimism.
  • Then, with the U.S. government backstopping its banks and as WTI recovers, there is an opportunity for trading two-time gain magnifier GUSH, a Direxion ETF.
  • On the other hand, natural gas prices have been less impacted, and, the advent of Spring does not augur well for demand, signifying that BOIL is less attractive.
  • At the same time, with so many variables at play, prices could go either way rapidly meaning that one has to trade carefully.
  • It is important to elaborate on the risks of using these two leveraged ETFs to make money.

Tubular Algae Bioreactors Fixing CO2 To Produce Biofuel As An Alternative Fuel With Storage Tanks And Blue Sky Background

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

The bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Credit Suisse (CS) crisis jolted both the financial and oil markets with investors fearing a recession, synonymous with lower demand and prices.

Thus, amid concerns over the potential

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

GUSH Top Holdings and Sector Exposure (www.direxion.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Leveraged-and-inverse BOIL (www.proshares.com)

SIMO Products

BOIL momentum (seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
6.14K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GUSH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.