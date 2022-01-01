W&T Offshore: The Current Weakness Creates A Buying Opportunity

Mar. 18, 2023 7:57 AM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Following the record 2022, the shares of W&T Offshore are sliding on falling oil and gas prices.
  • The company will postpone the much anticipated spudding of the Holy Grail well.
  • There’s still no indication of initiating a shareholder return program, despite the improving financial position.
  • I estimate that in the current price environment, WTI should be able to generate around US$150M of cash flow – more than enough to fund its 2023 CAPEX.
  • Reserves continue to grow, positioning the company in an excellent position to benefit from potential future oil and gas price increases.

Offshore Drilling Platform in the Gulf of Mexico with Copy Space

James Pintar

Recently, W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) released its annual results and 2023 guidance. The figures revealed a record-breaking performance in 2022 and significant balance sheet improvement. However, following a strong start of 2023, in the last month the share price is sliding

highlights

2022 highlights (WTI)

oil

Production and financial strength (WTI)

guidance

2023 guidance (WTI)

sensitivity

Cash flow/share sensitivity to oil and natural gas prices (author's own estimates)

reserves

2022 reserves (WTI)

npv

Proved reserves economics (WTI)

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.24K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.