How Sub-Dollar Securities Are Trading Now

Mar. 18, 2023 8:07 AM ETSNDL, ZOM, CTRM, INPX, MULN, XELA
Cboe Global Markets profile picture
Cboe Global Markets
101 Followers

Summary

  • The increase in trading sub-dollar securities, or securities priced below $1, has been a popular topic of discussion in the last few years after more retail investors entered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Sub-dollar average daily volume has increased 313% since first-quarter 2019, growing from 442 million shares per day to 1.8 billion shares per day in first-quarter 2023.
  • Trading in sub-dollar securities has certainly increased in recent years and is a trend to keep a close eye on.

Senior woman in the city

Eva-Katalin/E+ via Getty Images

The increase in trading sub-dollar securities, or securities priced below $1, has been a popular topic of discussion in the last few years after more retail investors entered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the GameStop phenomenon in

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

SIP

Cboe

Cboe

Cboe

Cboe

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets profile picture
Cboe Global Markets
101 Followers
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.