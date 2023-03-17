Why No Recession One Year After Interest Rates Started Up

  • The Fed began raising interest rates one year ago, on March 17, 2022, and the U.S. economy is not in recession.
  • Milton Friedman famously found that the time lags are long and variable.
  • The factors delaying recession will not prevent it, and it’s dangerous to think that because it is not here yet, it’s never coming.

The Fed began raising interest rates one year ago, on March 17, 2022, and the U.S. economy is not in recession. This “Godot Recession” (because we’re just waiting and waiting and it never comes, in the words of Ray Faris) should not be surprising. There

