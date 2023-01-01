NextEra Energy: The Growth Priced In By The Market Is Too High

Mar. 18, 2023 9:02 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)1 Comment
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
820 Followers

Summary

  • The market appears to be pricing in a relatively high dividend growth both in the near and long term.
  • With more conservative assumptions, our calculations yield a fair value of $39 per share, which represents a significant downside from the current levels.
  • Traditional price multiples are also indicating overvaluation, and we believe this premium is not justified.
  • Our view is bearish on the stock.

High voltage engineer working at night on the field. Sustainable energy.

Daniel Balakov

Introduction

NextEra Energy, Inc., (NYSE:NEE) through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. In the past year, due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, many investors have started to turn towards more defensive stocks that

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

WACC (finbox.com)

table and graph

Dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

table

Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

table

Results (Author)

table

Dividend estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Table

Results (Author)

table

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

table

CF from financing (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
820 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.