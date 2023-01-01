Pornyot Palilai/iStock via Getty Images

By Andrew C. Arbesman, CFA, CPA

In a simple and elegant way, the large banks may have found a way to restore confidence in the U.S. banking system.

Yesterday, 11 large financial institutions deposited $30 billion into the beleaguered First Republic (FRC), in what might be a simple and elegant way to help resolve the crisis of confidence in the U.S. banking system.

Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) announced that they would each contribute a $5 billion uninsured deposit into First Republic. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) will each make an uninsured deposit of $2.5 billion, and Bank of New York, PNC Financial (PNC), State Street (STT), Truist Financial (TFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) will each make an uninsured deposit of $1 billion. In total, the banks will deposit $30 billion in First Republic, with an initial term of 120 days at prevailing market rates.

The decisive action of the large banks accomplished several things. First, it strengthened First Republic’s liquidity position in a quick and nondilutive manner. Second, the deposit suggested that the largest banks conducted enough due diligence to conclude that First Republic can operate as a going concern, hopefully making corporate depositors think, “If it’s good enough for JPMorgan, it’s good enough for me.” Third, the deposit restored some confidence in the health of the banking system without government assistance. This is significant since it not only shows that the banking system can find alternative ways to support itself, but also provides additional flexibility to the regulators should they need to intervene at a later date.

In essence, many of the deposits that left First Republic are going right back to it from the largest banks. The banks are finding strength in numbers and are supporting an institution that has seen significant deposit flight. If this ultimately quells market fears, it will be seen as an effective way to redistribute deposits and serve as a model that can hopefully assist other deserving financial institutions in a time of crisis. While market volatility may continue, the large deposit placed into First Republic, along with the establishment of the Bank Term Funding Program, should help ease fears about the U.S. banking system.

