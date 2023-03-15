Federal Reserve: A Stability Dilemma - Quick Takes On Capital Markets

Summary

  • Just over a week ago, a materially more hawkish narrative from FED Chair Powell at his Congressional Testimony had convinced financial markets that the Fed could revert to a 50 basis point hike in March.
  • However, a wild week of volatility marked by the collapse of three U.S. banks suggests the policy arithmetic for the Federal Reserve has likely changed.
  • February’s CPI report confirms that the inflation problem is still very present, and, on its own, would likely have cemented a 50 basis point hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Recent banking sector volatility, coupled with a February CPI report that shows inflation is still running hot, means the Federal Reserve now has a stability dilemma: Cut rates to alleviate market angst and risk spurring inflation higher; or, alternatively, persist with aggressive rate hikes

Clearnomics, Standard & Poor's, Principal Asset Management. Data as of March 15, 2023.

