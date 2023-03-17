Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peng Shen - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Wei Ran - General Manager of the Insurance Marketplace

Yao Hu - Director & GM-Crowdfunding & Healthcare

Guang Yang - Director & GM-Insurance Marketplace

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning. This is Mona [ph], the Investor Relations from Waterdrop and I'm happy to welcome everybody to the Waterdrop's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Please note that, you’re on a listen-only mode and today’s event is being recorded.

Please also note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities and the Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those outlining our public filings with SEC. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our earnings release for a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP.

Joining us today on the earnings call are Mr. Shen Peng, our Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Yang Guang, Co-Founder, Director; Finance VP and GM of International Business; Mr. Ran Wei, Director, GM of the Insurance Technology Business; Mr. Yao Hu, GM on Crowdfunding and Pharmatech Business, Mr. Chen Richard, Board Secretary and we'll be happy to take your questions in the measuring line at the end of the conference call.

Peng Shen

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Looking back on 2022, the downside risks of global economy and the resurgence of pandemic put tons of

