VTI Vs. SPTM For Total U.S. Equity Exposure

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF invests based on the CRSP US Total Market Index.
  • The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF invests based on the S&P Composite 1500 Index.
  • This article reviews both ETFs, their underlying indices and compares their return and risk data. The key parts of the article are the Compare and Portfolio Strategy sections.
  • Based on this and other Total Market ETF comparisons I have done or seen, it comes down to not return, but maybe fees paid and/or manager preference. I own three!
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

USA flag with financial data analysis graph showing market trends over American dollar

Makhbubakhon Ismatova

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I like comparing similar strategy ETFs to see if their nuances make a difference to investors. If not, my recommendation is picking the ETF whose manager/sponsor matches the other ETFs

comparing US market-caps

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

VTI ticker

seekingalpha.com VTI sectors

VTI ETF

advisors.vanguard.com; compiled by Author

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

seekingalpha.com VTI DVDs

Vanguard ETFs

seekingalpha.com VTI scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

S&P 1500 index

spglobal.com Index

spglobal.com

spglobal.com Index

SPTM ticker

seekingalpha.com SPTM sectors

ssga.com

ssga.com; compiled by Author

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

seekingalpha.com SPTM DVDs

Total US marekt ETFs

seekingalpha.com SPTM scorecard

VTI vs SPTM

advisors.vanguard.com Compare

SCHB ticker

seekingalpha.com Peers function

ITOT ticker

seekingalpha.com ETF grades

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

compare market-cap

PortfolioVisualizer.com: Market-Cap factor

Growth vs. Value stocks

PortfolioVisualizer.com: Growth/Value factor

sector investing

seekingalpha.com; sector factor

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.15K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI, SPTM, ITOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.