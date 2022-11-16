High Yield Stocks Are Crashing, But These 2 Are Soaring

Mar. 18, 2023 10:59 AM ETDIV, GLD, KRE, NCM:CA, NCMGF, NCMGY, SPY, VIX, XLE, NEM, NGT:CA, VIRT1 Comment
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Marketplace

Summary

  • The high-yield sector has crashed recently over fears of a banking sector crisis turning into a broader economic meltdown.
  • However, several of our high-yielding positions proved to be antifragile in the midst of chaos.
  • We discuss two of the stocks that helped us outperform the high-yield sector so far in March.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Business chart with red arrow down and dollars background. Loss money. Stock market crash 3d illustration.

JuSun

The high yield sector has crashed recently over fears of a banking sector crisis turning into a broader economic meltdown. For example, the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is down by over 9% already in just the first

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

VIRT

VIRT P/E (TIKR.com)

VIRT

VIRT Organic Growth (Investor Presentation)

VIRT

VIRT Buybacks (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. There's also a $251 discount for new members who join TODAY!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
20.1K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIRT, NEM, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.