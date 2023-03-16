Credit Suisse And UBS: Implications Of A Shotgun Wedding

Mar. 18, 2023 12:45 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS), UBSBCS, DB, GS, MS, SBNY, SIVB3 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.14K Followers

Summary

  • The Credit Suisse saga presents systemic and contagion risk to the global banking markets.
  • There is likely going to be a shotgun wedding this weekend.
  • UBS will likely takeover the whole (or parts) of the Credit Suisse franchise.
  • The deal is complex and presents risks to UBS.
  • In the medium to long term, UBS is likely to be a massive winner.

Credit Suisse Shares Tumble, Send Shockwaves Through European Banking

Arnd Wiegmann/Getty Images News

The Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) meltdown is threatening to spill over into a systemic crisis affecting the global financial system at a time when the U.S. banking system is already highly stressed in the wake of

Chart
Data by YCharts

UBS Metrics

UBS Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.14K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.