GIM: Change Of Control Could Signal New Dawn For Investors

Mar. 19, 2023 12:49 AM ETTempleton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Macrotips Trading
Macrotips Trading
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • GIM is an underperforming global income fund with -1.4% 10Yr average annual returns.
  • The fund pays a 9.5% distribution yield that has been funded entirely from ROC in 2021 and 2022.
  • Saba Capital recently won a proxy battle to have its nominees named to the board of trustees of GIM.
  • Hopefully, this is a sign that change for the better is coming for GIM investors.

Storm clouds at sunrise

Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) is an underperforming global income fund that has delivered 10Yr average annual returns of -1.4%. It pays an unsustainably high distribution yield relative to the fund's earnings.

Looking

GIM has low effective duration

Figure 1 - GIM has low effective duration (franklintempleton.com)

GIM geographical exposure

Figure 2 - GIM geographical exposure (franklintempleton.com)

GIM currency exposure

Figure 3 - GIM currency exposure (franklintempleton.com)

GIM is primarily invested in investment grade credits

Figure 4 - GIM is primarily invested in investment grade credits (franklintempleton.com)

GIM historical performance

Figure 5 - GIM historical performance (morningstar.com)

GIM has funded distribution out of ROC

Figure 6 - GIM has funded distribution out of ROC (GIM 2022 annual report)

GIM's NAV halved over a decade

Figure 7 - GIM's NAV halved over a decade (morningstar.com)

GIM distributions have also significantly declined

Figure 8 - GIM distributions have also significantly declined (Seeking Alpha)

GIM trades at a 8.4% discount to NAV

Figure 9 - GIM trades at a 8.4% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

BRW annual returns

Figure 10- BRW annual returns (morningstar.com)






I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

