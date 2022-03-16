Mercer International: Likely To Continue To Lose Momentum

Mar. 19, 2023 1:24 AM ETMercer International Inc. (MERC)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.17K Followers

Summary

  • The company has been losing momentum over the last year, and it appears that'll continue at least through the first half of 2023.
  • Even though China is opening up more and should be a modest, positive catalyst for MERC, it'll probably be more than offset by the weak U.S. and European markets.
  • I think its share price is probably going to fall further, which could offer an opportunity to take a position at an attractive entry point.

Pulp mill

hannurama

Over the last year Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has outperformed the sector median as measured by profitability, but over the last five years, has underperformed it.

The company really hasn't made any improvement on its share price over

MERC Chart

TradingView

MERC Momentum

Seeking Alpha

MERC Profitability Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.17K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.