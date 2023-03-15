Dan Kitwood

In last week's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference, there was a poll question to investors asking what is holding the share price down.

The response was somewhat predictable, it wasn't the macro picture, the Russian-Ukraine war, investment banking performance, or the path of interest rates.

It was all about the proof point of returning capital to shareholders. In fact, this principle applies to most banks these days. Investors are no longer strictly looking at the traditional valuation metrics such as price-to-book value or price-to-earnings ratio. Investors are rewarding banks that are demonstrating that they can return earnings to shareholders.

Banks on the other hand have been handicapped somewhat due to increased capital requirements arising from changes to RWA models (i.e. RWA inflation), rising interest rates that reduce capital based on unrealized losses on securities portfolios, and the adoption of new accounting rules that require upfront booking of lifetime expected losses on loans.

The accumulation of the above factors meant that certain banks (like Citigroup (C), Barclays (BCS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Goldman Sachs (GS) were forced to either suspend share buybacks or otherwise be disappointed in the amount returned to shares.

Whilst the management teams of these banks are arguing (possibly quite rightly), that these capital headwinds are temporary in nature. Mr. Market, however, remains skeptical and demands to "show me the money" before rewarding the banks with higher multiples.

Deutsche Bank Strategy: Path To Greater Than 10% RoTCE

Christian Sewing, DB's Chief Executive Officer, has committed to return at least EUR8 billion of capital in the period between 2021 and 2025 (equalling 40% of the current market cap), compound the dividend by 50% annually, and deliver a 50% payout ratio from 2025 onwards.

Additionally, the overarching target is to deliver RoTCE of greater than 10%, revenue growth of 3.5%-4.5% from 2021 to 2025, a cost/income ratio of 62.5% as well as additional cost synergies of EUR2 billion between 2022 and 2025 to be achieved by closing retail branches, merging IT systems, and decommissioning old ones.

In spite of the improved performance and the success of the strategy, DB is currently still trading at 0.35x. If it can deliver the above the potential return is potentially 3x.

FICC Volatility

The other key reason why Mr. Market is still valuing DB at a distressed valuation is to do with its large FICC trading division. In the last several years, initially due to COVID-19 and then rapidly rising interest rates, industry trading revenues were absolutely scorching hot. The market suspects, quite rightly, that this is not sustainable and trading revenues should normalize sooner than later.

Naturally, the market tends to ascribe lower multiples to trading businesses due to inherent volatility as opposed to the more stable wealth or asset management businesses. This also explains in large part the divergence in valuation between the likes of Morgan Stanley (MS) and GS.

DB has been perceived to be overly reliant on FICC trading income and less so on the more stable businesses such as Asset Management ("AM") and the Private Bank ("PB"). That over-reliance is clearly reflected in its valuation and a key reason for that 0.35x valuation.

The recent update in the MS conference confirmed that FICC indeed is slowing down, however, the other stable businesses are performing strongly which is offsetting the expected decline in trading income.

I think the consensus which is currently in the market is not bad on overall revenues, but I think the composition is wrong. And therefore, the stable businesses are doing simply well. And they are doing a bit better. I'm confident that we can do better than people potentially now estimate, by a bit. I also told you that I do believe that the Q1 in the Investment Bank is still a very good and robust result, but potentially a little bit lower what the consensus is now. But overall, the consensus number on revenues is the right one.

The other point to note is that whilst FICC trading may be lower than last year, it is expected that the investment banking fees (debt and equity underwriting as well as advisory) as well as transaction banking that is powered by higher rates, should pick up some or all of the slack.

Having said that, the fact that stable businesses such as PB and Corporate Bank ("CB") are growing is positive for the valuation as it erodes the argument that DB is overly reliant on trading income. DB is also seeing the PB business growing strongly in 2024 and 2025 driven by the lagging impact of rate rises:

So, in essence, what we can see is now in 2023 a continuation in the stable businesses, based on NII, no doubt. Actually, for the Private Bank, it will come even more later, in 2024 and 2025, because of our bucketing and our conservative positioning. But in the Corporate Bank, it's rising very much. But also, the underlying business is growing, and that's actually even nicer because that is really sustainable.

Returning Capital To Shareholders

Share buybacks are absolutely key to turbo-charge the investment thesis. When a healthy bank trades at 0.35x, buying back shares is spectacularly accretive for shareholders. In DB's case, it is indeed a game-changer and just like buying a dollar for 35 cents.

So what is holding the management team from announcing share buybacks?

DB's CEO provided direct comments on the topic at the recent MS conference:

Well, first of all, you saw with your question that this is potentially the key driver of the share price. Look, we always said that capital distribution, and by the way, and not only by the way, but in particular, also share buybacks are absolutely part of our key instruments which we want to maintain, which we want to do. We also said at the beginning of the year that, we want to be a little bit conservative and cautious and see where the year is going. To be honest, if I look at the last three or four days, I think it is always good to stay on the conservative side. It actually pays off for us now. But if I look at the jump-off point from a capital ratio, if I look at the overall development and the momentum in the business, if I think about my potential capital ratio at the end of the first quarter, then I remain optimistic and I remain confident that we will also do share buybacks in the remainder of the year 2023.

The key reason DB has held back on share buybacks until now is clarity on the magnitude and timing of regulatory items (the Internal Models Investigation which is currently under review) as well as potential offsets DB can deploy to mitigate any income. Having said that, as per the update from the CEO, I expect that buybacks will be announced perhaps as early as the 1H 2023 earnings.

Final Thoughts

DB's restructuring has been successful. Importantly, the stable businesses are growing strongly and the business mix should warrant much higher multiples.

The positive rates in the eurozone are huge tailwinds in both the PB and CB. Whilst the macro environment is uncertain and rapidly evolving, DB is a low-credit risk bank and is now seen as a "flight to quality" play in Europe.

The trajectory to greater than 10% RoTCE and capital returns is very credible even under challenging macroeconomic conditions. At 0.35x tangible book value, it remains a compelling risk/reward opportunity.

I remain very bullish.