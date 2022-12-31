Kanizphoto

This is a long running story

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) has been in the news - in a manner it would prefer it wasn't - for a number of years now. Certainly, I've been writing about it here at Seeking Alpha for four years already.

The basic problem is that Burford is in a business where money takes a long time to arrive. Therefore there needs to be some system for determining which money is going to arrive and when. Obviously more money sooner is better and all that. The basic contention of many in the market is that Burford has been a bit ambitious in its estimations of the current value of that future money.

Well, maybe they are and maybe they're not, that's what makes markets, such differences of opinions. What matters to the stock price at Burford (and it's also possible to trade it as LON:BUR) is what the rest of the market believes on balance.

The basic problem

As I've outlined here and here already, there's nothing at all wrong with the basic idea of the business Burford Capital is in. Big commercial legal cases take years to fight, cost tens of millions at times. The judgements can be worth hundreds of millions. So, there's a place for a capital provider to fund the lawsuit (clearly, only one side of it) in return for a share of any potential award.

This is, in many ways, just a formalisation of the standard US legal practice of fighting a legal case for a percentage of the award. It's outside capital into such a process which is then listed on a stock exchange. There are several companies that do this now but Burford was among the very first to list.

The problem is that such cases can take years to work their way through to a final judgement and then payment of any award. Which means that some sort of valuation has to be put on the likelihood of an award as against the fees that have been paid out to get to that point.

The base concern - for some it's an allegation - is that Burford has been too aggressive in this accounting. Burford stoutly denies it of course.

Muddy Waters

Back in 2019 Muddy Waters released a short selling report on Burford. Making exactly this case. The stock dropped like a stone. From 1500p (sterling) to 500p. There's more of my read on that here.

A couple of years later

Burford had listed in New York (a secondary listing, but a full one on the NYSE) and we'd expect a company largely funding litigation in dollars, where litigation funding is well understood, to do well with such a listing. That it didn't is just one of those things. Maybe that concern over aggressive revenue recognition remained.

My views at that time are here.

The actual point of concern

When is revenue revenue? That's really it.

So, we've a process which takes years to work through. A variable number of years too. Some cases will be won, some will be lost. But we can't go around just assuming that none of them will be won with no awards. So we cannot say that revenue generated in a year is zero. We need some method of pulling in some of that - potential - future revenue into the current accounting year. Some guess at numbers and probability.

Equally, we can't go around insisting that every case taken on will be won and the full amount of the claim will be paid. If we were that certain then no one would ever have a court case in the first place.

Now, exactly how we do this is an art, not a science. I used the word guess and of course we'd hope it would be closer than that but at root it is still a series of guesses. Highly informed by people who know what they're doing and all that but still predictions of an unknown future.

The case against Burford has always been that some think that management has been too optimistic in these estimations of that future. This then overstates current earnings. This pigeon will come home to roost at some future point when it is realised that these - by now - past estimations of future revenue were wrong. Thereby making all those past revenues booked in expectation wrong also.

Now, it's possible that Burford hasn't been too optimistic. In theory they could have been too pessimistic. But the crash in the share price was people believing the Muddy Waters claim that they were too optimistic. The share price hasn't really recovered since that time, even though it has been markedly higher than it is now in that interim.

So, what now?

Burford has just announced that its accounts will be delayed. Perhaps 30 days beyond the time we would have expected them given past years (final annual accounts around the end of March for the previous fiscal and calendar year). That's not usually a good sign.

But it's the reason that is spooking the market now:

Burford's approach to its required fair value accounting for legal finance assets has historically been based on the occurrence of objective events in the underlying litigation matter. We have not adjusted fair value based on the passage of time or our internal assessment of how a case is progressing; we wait for the court or tribunal to make a decision, and then we mark up or down the asset value based on that decision using a detailed methodology that we have developed over time. Instead of starting with the expected outcome and moving backwards with a discounted value, we have been starting with our cash deployments and moving forwards based on events, either case milestones or transactions. For some time, we have been expanding our data science capabilities and undertaking probabilistic modeling of our portfolio, including as previously disclosed at our 2021 Investor Event. As we do so, we continue to consider the possibility that over time our modeling may form a part of our valuation approach. For the last six months, we have been engaged with the staff of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regarding the fair value of legal finance assets, including the acceptability of our historical valuation methodology under US GAAP. We are very pleased with the amount of time and attention the SEC staff has put into this effort, which has included accounting staff at the most senior levels of the SEC. As a result, and with the benefit of those discussions and the ongoing expansion of our probabilistic modeling, we are engaged in modifications to our fair value approach. We are in the process of finalizing that approach, whereupon we will apply it to our capital provision assets and ask Ernst & Young LLP to audit it, with the completion of the audit driving the timetable for the publication of our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Because our revised approach is yet to be finalized, we cannot comment on its likely outcome, but our methodology will still rely heavily on objective adjudicative events as it does today. While we would obviously have preferred this process to have occurred some months earlier so as not to disrupt the release of our audited annual financial statements, we are pleased with these developments, which should put to rest the years of investor discussion we have had about this issue. Burford is the industry leader, and it is only appropriate that we be the vehicle for the resolution of a valuation methodology - and given that US GAAP and IFRS are essentially identical when it comes to fair value principles, we would expect this methodology to be the industry standard. We look forward to providing further detail upon publication of our audited financial statements and our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report"), which we expect to be within the next 45-60 days following the date of this announcement.

I provide that extensive quote because that's what's spooking the market right now. They're about the change their accounting methods for that revenue recognition. As they say there's not much difference between IFRS and GAAP on how this should be done. With the SEC aid to this to get it all organised exactly right for GAAP we might think we can have more confidence in their numbers going forward.

But, of course, we need to see what the change in numbers is going to be before we can know what the level we can have confidence in is.

That's the problem

My view here

I'm a big fan of an idea that we see elsewhere - in fact all over science. Someone announces that a number is such and such. Then some heretic somewhere shouts that no it's not, it's this entirely different, wildly different, number over here. It's very rare for the consensus to move to that wildly different new number. Move directly that is.

Instead, what tends to happen is that there are a series of revisions over the years. Each one taking that original number closer to the new one. Then after some years the consensus coalesces around that new number and everyone forgets there was that heretic, or even that old number, at all.

Now yes, that's a very cynical view of how human beings operate but there's a certain truth in it all the same.

My view is that - absent actual events like bankruptcies - that financial numbers change the same way. The consensus changes bit by bit. Even if that first wild claim is correct (and I am not insisting that the Muddy Waters one is, only that the markets back then thought the critique had some weight) then the leap is not directly to that new number.

Rather, whether views change, or the internal corporate estimates change reporting quarter by reporting quarter, the numbers change to become closer to that claimed and new reality. We don't get juddering jumps we get slides from one position to t'other.

I suspect - suspect - that this is what will have happened with Burford's revenue recognition numbers. Let us not say that Muddy Waters was right. Let us instead make the much milder supposition that perhaps Burford's revenue recognition was a tiny, little bit, optimistic. I would expect the intervening four years to have pared back on that optimism and brought reported numbers more in line with other market observers of what they should be.

Note that that assumes there was that over-optimism in the first place but then the share price has been telling us for four years that this is the market view on balance, that there was.

So, what happens next?

Burford's results will be out within a month to 6 weeks. Those will be informed by the SEC's estimation of how revenues should be recognised. We can, at that point, have a certain confidence in those estimations. At the very least we'd think they should be valued the same as those of other litigation finance firms. This removes uncertainty from the Burford valuation.

There are therefore two likely outcomes.

1) The SEC says the current methods are fine, the current accounts are fine. That is, the move from one method to a less optimistic one has already happened, as I say happens with scientific numbers. At which point Burford might well gain a significant upward revaluation.

2) The SEC says, well, the current ones look high, so here's the necessary adjustment, but going forward we can have confidence as in 1). At which point Burford shares fall sharply but then rise over time off into the future.

This provides us with our trading problem. Do we wait until the results or do we think that the likely fall has already happened?

My opinion

My opinion is that the current fall - stemming from the delay to the accounts - probably isn't over yet. I'd wait and see how this coming week goes. But at some price the idea of a slump on the SEC intervention is already built in. I'm not sure what that price is because I don't know what the SEC is going to say.

But my intuition, gut feel, is that even if the numbers used to be optimistic, a la Muddy Waters, they're not now. For the US quote, before the annual results, I'd say a price in the $5.50 to $6.00 range is a buying opportunity. Whether it'll get that far down I don't know.

Then, after the results are announced, with the SEC corrections - if there are any - then I say we can have confidence in Burford's numbers going forward. Valuations at that time will depend upon whatever the SEC has said.

Why I could be wrong

Well, the obvious reason is that Muddy Waters was right all along and Burford hasn't changed its internal valuation processes to counter that. Therefore these coming results are going to include large restatements of past year revenues. That would clearly make me wrong. So, worry about that.

The investor view

I really do think that Burford Capital is coming down into the range where whatever the likely - that is I think they'll be modest at worst from current practice - adjustments the SEC suggests to revenue recognition are already there in the stock price. Thus, after the current stock price slide from the delayed accounts announcement Burford is a buying opportunity.

There is that binary decision to be made though. If I'm wrong about any adjustments - if they turn out to have to be major - then the price will more likely crash.

I go with Burford stock being worth a modest buy in that $5.50 to $6.00 range, if it actually gets to that range in the next couple of weeks.