Elevator Pitch

I rate OrthoPediatrics Corp.'s (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares as a Hold.

My view of KIDS' intermediate to long term prospects is favorable, taking into account the company's targeted growth approach focusing on young surgeons and the growth potential its recently acquired companies. But it will be tough for OrthoPediatrics' shares to experience a positive re-rating in the near term, when there are negative issues expected to be weighing on KIDS' 2023 top line performance.

Investors should be patient when considering the best time to initiate a position in the company's shares and watch out for signals or signs pointing to an inflection point in revenue growth. As it stands now, a Hold rating for KIDS is appropriate and fair.

Company Description

KIDS refers to itself as a company offering "implants, instruments and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions" in its FY 2022 10-K filing.

As disclosed in its Q4 2022 results release, OrthoPediatrics generated 70%, 27%, and 3% of the company's full-year fiscal 2022 revenue from the trauma & deformity, scoliosis, sports medicine & others product categories, respectively. In terms of geographic sales mix, the US and foreign markets accounted for 76% and 24% of KIDS' top line, respectively for FY 2022.

Short-Term Challenges

KIDS has guided for a top line of $147.5 million for FY 2023 as per the mid-point of its financial guidance highlighted in the company's fourth quarter results release. This implies that OrthoPediatrics' revenue growth is expected to moderate from +24.7% for FY 2022 to +20.6% in FY 2023.

The lackluster top line outlook for OrthoPediatrics is attributable to two key negative developments.

The first key negative development which affects OrthoPediatrics is that pediatric hospitals are currently unable to operate at optimal capacity. A recent March 17, 2023 CNN news article mentioned that the "shortage of people to train new nurses and the rising costs of hiring" have led to "unstaffed pediatric beds." KIDS had emphasized at its Q4 2022 results briefing that it sees "hospital staffing and capacity constraints" being recurring issues for the company in 2023 similar to what transpired last year. In a nutshell, there is likely to be insufficient operating capacity in pediatric hospitals to meet the full demand for orthopedic surgeries and procedures, which will in turn hurt KIDS' top line performance.

The second key negative development for KIDS relates to the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. In November last year, The New York Times reported that a surge in RSV cases was "overwhelming pediatric units" in the US. At the company's most recent quarterly results call on February 28, 2023, OrthoPediatrics noted that it continued to observe a "very high" number of RSV cases in January this year. Most pediatric hospitals are probably going to defer or even cancel non-urgent surgeries (e.g. the majority of orthopedic procedures) in favor of life threatening cases assuming the number of RSV cases stays high, which is negative for KIDS.

Medium To Long Term Growth Prospects Are Favorable

The outlook for OrthoPediatrics is pretty good, notwithstanding certain industry issues which are likely to impact KIDS' revenue growth in a negative manner this year.

For the intermediate term, KIDS' two key M&A deals done last year should build the base for future growth. Specifically, OrthoPediatrics concluded the acquisitions of MD Orthopaedics and Pega Medical in April 2022 and July 2022, respectively.

MD Orthopaedics' Business Profile

Pega Medical's Business Profile

Both Pega Medical and MD Orthopaedics weren't able to fulfill their full growth potential under their previous owners. KIDS revealed at its fourth quarter investor briefing that MD Orthopaedics and Pega Medical previously suffered from "a lack of sales force focus" and inadequate "capital investments" prior to being bought over by the company.

Looking ahead, OrthoPediatrics Corp is guiding for both Pega Medical and MD Orthopaedics to achieve top line growth rates above that of KIDS at the corporate level, or more than +20% in the years ahead. KIDS aims to help Pega Medical expand its distribution network in the US to reach out to a greater number of surgeons; while MD Orthopaedics has room to grow its presence in more overseas markets with the support of KIDS.

In the long run, KIDS is in a good position to gain market share in the key product segments that it currently operates in. OrthoPediatrics Corp estimated that its current market shares for the trauma & deformity and scoliosis segments are only in the "mid-teens" percentage range.

KIDS' strategy of focusing of young surgeons implies that the company will grow faster over time as young surgeons advance in their respective careers while the senior surgeons step down as they age. In its March 2023 investor presentation, OrthoPediatrics Corp specifically mentioned that its growth strategy is to build "early relationships with young surgeons and fellows", which is reflected in key investment-related metrics. KIDS organizes hundreds of education classes annually, and training-related costs account for roughly 3% of its yearly revenue.

Concluding Thoughts

Excluding the year 2020 which was affected by COVID-19, OrthoPediatrics recorded impressive revenue increases of +26.2%, +26.0%, and +37.9% for FY 2018, FY 2019, and FY 2021, respectively. It will be hard to expect KIDS' shares to perform well in 2023, when the company sees its top line expansion slowing to +20.6% for the current year. Patient investors will do well to wait for indicators of revenue growth acceleration, before investing in KIDS' stock. Therefore, a Hold rating for OrthoPediatrics is justified.