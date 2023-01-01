U.K. Wage Growth Cools Amid Uncertain Economic Outlook

  • The latest official labour market data showed signs of cooling pay growth, confirming earlier signals from survey data of a softening jobs market.
  • Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed average employee earnings (excluding bonuses) growing at an annual rate of 6.5% in the three months to January.
  • More timely survey data meanwhile suggest that overall pay growth will continue to moderate in the near term.

The latest official labour market data showed signs of cooling pay growth, confirming earlier signals from survey data of a softening jobs market. It is anticipated that sluggish economic growth, linked to higher interest rates, will continue to restrain the labour market

UK employee wage growth

UK employee wage growth

UK employment indicators

UK demand for staff and wages

UK demand for labor and business confidence

