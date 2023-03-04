Kwarkot

Real estate struggled to perform in 2022. Although it wasn't alone, as most sectors and asset classes dropped, REITs were hit particularly hard by higher interest rates. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) wasn't able to escape that downward pressure. However, over the long run, the fund has been a solid performer. With some rebounding in 2023, it's also doing much better than it had been in 2022.

The last time we covered this name was right near the lows, so the results since that time have been impressive. Some of that outperformance came from a narrowing discount, which can improve or detract from performance relative to its underlying NAV.

RQI Performance Since Previous Update (Seeking Alpha)

With a narrower discount now, it might not be as strong of a buy, but it could still be worth considering for a longer-term investor. We also have a new annual report available, so the time for an update seems appropriate.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.64

Discount: -4.83%

Distribution Yield: 8.56%

Expense Ratio: 1.33%

Leverage: 27.65%

Managed Assets: $2.57 billion

Structure: Perpetual

RQI's investment objective is to provide a "high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation." They will invest in "real estate securities including common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities."

The fund's expense ratio for the last year came to 2.33%. With an increase in some leverage costs, we expected that to increase to some degree. Most of their leverage costs are fixed due to fixed-rate financing or interest-rate swaps. So the impact of higher leverage costs for this fund is fairly minimal relative to some other funds that hadn't hedged.

RQI Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

In the last year, they also issued Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock. With gross proceeds of only $125k, it doesn't have a material impact. However, the rate on these preferreds stood at 12%, quite a lofty level relative to what other financing costs are available - even as interest rates have spiked, interest rates aren't nearly that high yet for a fund like RQI.

On January 27, 2022, the Fund’s wholly-owned REIT Subsidiary completed a private placement of 125 shares of 12.0% Series A Cumulative Non-Voting Preferred Stock (the Preferred Stock) for aggregate gross proceeds of $125,000. The Preferred Stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share plus an amount equal to accrued but unpaid dividends (the Liquidation Preference). The Preferred Stock dividends are cumulative at a rate of 12.0% per annum and are redeemable under certain conditions by the REIT Subsidiary or subject to mandatory redemption upon default of certain coverage requirements at a redemption price equal to the Liquidation Preference.

They use the Cohen & Steers RQI Trust (the REIT subsidiary) as a way to invest in private real estate that they wouldn't normally be able to include in the CEF structure. It isn't necessarily a common practice, but it isn't unheard of either from other funds. As a wholly-owned subsidiary, this entity is consolidated into RQI's reports.

Performance - Strong Relative Results

Investing in RQI is going to give an investor exposure to primarily equity REITs. Suffice it to say, one's outlook on real estate, in this case, will be incredibly important. Over the last year, REITs have been performing exceptionally poorly. Higher interest rate hikes hit them as they are particularly sensitive to changes in rates. With rising interest rates, it means their usual path of growth becomes squeezed.

To completely oversimplify the REIT model, they usually issue equity and then issue debt. Since they pay out the majority of their earnings to investors due to the structure, this is the primary source of their growth. Higher interest rates can impact them on both sides of this model too. With higher rates, debt costs increase, meaning that each acquisition or development can become more expensive and less profitable.

At the same time, higher yields from risk-free Treasuries become competition for investors who would normally invest in REITs in the first place. They're often seen as an income-oriented investment, specifically due to the fact that they pay out most of their earnings. So while we see prices fall for REITs due to these reasons, equity raises then also become less beneficial.

With that being said, REITs were one of the worst-performing sectors in the last year, which largely includes most of 2022. In the early parts of 2023, we've seen some substantial recoveries, but they are still towards the bottom end in terms of returns.

Since RQI is then leveraged on top of this, that potentially amplifies the downside. However, that wasn't actually the case in the last one-year period, where RQI slightly edged out the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

YCharts

This isn't some anomaly, either. RQI has been able to beat its benchmarks over longer periods and shorter periods.

RQI Annualized Performance (Cohen & Steers)

They use a blended benchmark because they do carry some exposure to preferred stock and bonds, but it is generally mostly invested in equity REITs. The benchmark also changed in 2019.

Blended Index: The linked blended benchmark consists of 80% FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index and 20% ICE BofA REIT Preferred Index through 3/31/2019. Thereafter, it consists of 80% FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index and 20% ICE BofA REIT Preferred Index.

Combine that with the chance of being able to scoop up shares at a discount, and things are looking pretty good for RQI.

While the fund is trading at a discount, it makes it more of a hold rather than a buy today (the actual discount is -4.83% but YCharts data hasn't been updated yet.)

One of the reasons for this is that it's trading at a narrower discount than its longer-term average. With the current environment, one might expect the fund to trade at a slightly higher discount too.

Data by YCharts

That being said, I think it's still fairly appealing and worth considering. Making a qualm about a few points of valuation here or there if you are looking at this for a position for potentially years is less problematic. This is even more true if you believe that REITs are particularly attractive at this time due to valuations coming down in the last year and are a longer-term investor.

Distribution - Tough Year, But Distribution Steady

The fund paid a special year-end distribution at the end of 2022. This was due to massive gains realized in the year prior that they had to distribute out or pay an excise tax. The fund's distribution is quite attractive at an 8.56% distribution yield. On a NAV basis, it's quite moderate at 8.14%. That's even despite the large drop the fund experienced, which makes the current rate quite comfortable. The only time this fund cut was during the GFC, but I don't anticipate they look like they'll be cutting any time soon.

RQI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

That being said, there was a considerable amount of unrealized depreciation on the portfolio, as would be expected. Net investment income increased substantially in the last year. That can come from a shift towards higher-yielding investments and dividend increases we've seen from REITs. Despite the headwinds, they've grown their dividends nonetheless and enjoy steady cash flows. It's certainly encouraging in this type of uncertain environment; income becomes a more predictable source of covering the distribution.

RQI Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

On a per-share basis, NII went from $0.16 to $0.30. That takes their NII coverage up to 31.25% going forward based on the $0.08 monthly distribution annualized out to $0.96. The NII coverage we see above would come to 24.7%, but that also includes the year-end special of $0.237 they paid. That's not something that we would anticipate under the current circumstances.

The fund realized a fairly sizeable amount of capital gains, too, despite the struggles. These gains came primarily from previously appreciated assets in the fund. However, that wasn't all. Their options contracts, interest rate swaps, and even forward foreign currency exchange contracts also helped contribute to the gains. Those are types of derivatives that can generate gains no matter the direction of the market. They aren't often a huge focus of RQI, but they seem to have deployed them in a successful manner through the last year.

RQI Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Cohen & Steers)

For the tax classification for 2022, RQI's distribution was mostly capital gains. That can be beneficial as it is generally tax-friendlier than ordinary income. Although, non-qualified income for RQI remained substantial, as is often the case with REITs.

RQI Distribution Tax Classifications (Cohen & Steers)

RQI's Portfolio

The latest data they provide is from their fact sheet as of December 31st, 2022. They listed 79% in equity and the remainder in preferred and fixed-income investments. They have shifted their portfolio with a slightly larger weighting on the preferred/income side from mid-2022. It was enough to see corporate bonds become the largest part of the sector diversification that we'll explore below.

Turnover for the fund tends to fluctuate around. In this last year, turnover came in at 31%, which is on the lower side for RQI. It's also consistent with the 16% we saw previously from their semi-annual report.

They then have their portfolio spread out across different REIT industries. Diversification can be important when there is uncertainty on the horizon in terms of economic conditions. Some sectors will be hit harder than others. This has been particularly true when we look at the preferreds of this fund that are going to be incorporating mostly financial preferred. RQI is less exposed to the financial space relative to its sister funds and holds heavier allocations to preferred. Still, the latest bank failures have meant volatility has ramped up everywhere.

RQI Sector Allocation (Cohen & Steers)

For the top ten holdings of RQI, one thing hasn't changed there, and that's a large concentration towards the positions at the top. They put the total number of holdings at 220. The top ten make up nearly 50% of the portfolio, meaning that towards the lower end, there are some really negligible positions.

RQI Top Ten Holdings (Cohen & Steers)

One of the big changes here was American Tower Corp (AMT) having the top position swiped away by Prologis (PLD). AMT had previously been a 9% weighting compared to 5.1% for PLD. The data at that time was as of June 30th, 2022. During that period, AMT significantly underperformed PLD.

YCharts

That wasn't the only thing to see a shift, though, as they also reduced their share count in AMT and increased it for PLD. At the end of June 2022, they held 916,920 shares of AMT. For PLD, they held 1,139,465 shares. By the end of December 2022, they listed 705,707 shares in AMT, and their PLD position swelled to 1,747,733 shares.

That outperformance has continued on a YTD basis as well. AMT is down -5.67% YTD (clearly, because I bought some recently.) PLD, on the other hand, has rushed higher by 12.65%. Therefore, we should anticipate that the PLD's weighting should rise even further - all else being equal. Of course, we don't know if the managers will take some profits or not.

The top holdings often are some of the most solid REIT choices. They are leaning towards essential infrastructure in the tower and data center REITs with positions in American Tower Corp, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX). These are some of the growthier REITs that don't generally offer higher yields.

Although, the yields have been rising due to declining share prices. DLR has become one of the more attractive in terms of yield.

Dividend Yield of AMT, DLR, EQIX (Portfolio Insight)

Previously, many of the returns came from appreciating prices rather than the yields they were paying. Thus, their total historical returns are still quite strong. They had easily bested the VNQ results we've seen in the last ten years. Whether that continues or not largely depends if one is in the camp of expecting these infrastructure-type plays to remain in demand. I personally do.

Past Performance Of Several Top Holdings For RQI (Portfolio Insight)

Conclusion

2022 was rough for REITs, higher interest rates in 2023 don't mean we are all clear yet, but there have been some more encouraging signs. It's also anticipated that we are getting much closer to peak interest rates. We aren't there yet, but much closer than where we were a year ago after the Fed acted so aggressively through the last year. With a stabilization in interest rates, we could potentially see a stabilization in a fund like RQI.

In terms of being leveraged, RQI hasn't had to contend too much with higher leverage costs, thanks to their hedging. Additionally, they were able to position their portfolio in a way to outperform VNQ in the last year still. While outperformance against a non-leveraged ETF might not be the main goal of owning RQI, it's still impressive and worth mentioning, in my opinion.

Thanks to a more modest distribution yield heading into 2022, we aren't at elevated levels in that regard either. So, I don't expect a distribution cut, given what we currently know. The future is impossible to predict, and that could change if we experience significant losses. However, thanks to a shift to increasing NII and some help from derivatives, that's helped fund the distribution - regardless of what capital gains may or may not be doing.

Finally, it is worth noting that the fund's discount is fairly attractive for a long-term investor. However, for investors willing to try a similar but newer fund, the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY) presents an even more attractive entry with a large discount. It's not exactly the same, but the two funds share many of the same characteristics. That includes a significant overlap in the top ten positions.

