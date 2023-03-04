RQI: A Solid REIT Fund At A Discount

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Marketplace

Summary

  • With a new annual report, it's time to take an updated look at RQI.
  • The last year has been rough on REITs, and RQI couldn't escape that downward pressure.
  • The fund is trading at a discount, which can make it worth considering if you're looking for a solid REIT CEF.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 4th, 2023.

Real estate struggled to perform in 2022. Although it wasn't alone, as most

RQI Performance Since Previous Update

RQI Performance Since Previous Update (Seeking Alpha)

RQI Leverage Stats

RQI Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

Chart

YCharts

RQI Annualized Performance

RQI Annualized Performance (Cohen & Steers)

Chart
Data by YCharts

RQI Distribution History

RQI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

RQI Annual Report

RQI Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

RQI Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

RQI Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Cohen & Steers)

RQI Distribution Tax Classifications

RQI Distribution Tax Classifications (Cohen & Steers)

RQI Sector Allocation

RQI Sector Allocation (Cohen & Steers)

RQI Top Ten Holdings

RQI Top Ten Holdings (Cohen & Steers)

Chart

YCharts

Dividend Yield of AMT, DLR, EQIX

Dividend Yield of AMT, DLR, EQIX (Portfolio Insight)

Past Performance Of Several Top Holdings For RQI

Past Performance Of Several Top Holdings For RQI (Portfolio Insight)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.63K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI, RLTY, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.