The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 5/24 6/15 0.26 0.32 23.08% 1.04% 6 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 3/27 5/9 1.64 1.65 0.61% 6.42% 8 Realty Income Corporation (O) 3/31 4/14 0.2545 0.255 0.20% 4.99% 30 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 4/7 5/1 0.38 0.42 10.53% 4.32% 13 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 4/20 5/26 0.78 0.9 15.38% 3.08% 18 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 20 (Ex-Div 3/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3/31 4.6 630.97 2.92% 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 4/5 0.55 60.92 3.61% 9 Sempra (SRE) 4/15 1.19 145.34 3.28% 20 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Mar 21 (Ex-Div 3/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 4/13 0.92 76.73 4.80% 20 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4/6 0.43 34.72 4.95% 11 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 4/11 1.27 94.79 5.36% 15 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 4/6 0.39 31.17 5.00% 5 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 22 (Ex-Div 3/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 3/31 0.16 16.76 3.82% 8 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 4/7 0.11 17.66 2.49% 9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 4/6 0.81 82.76 3.91% 20 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 4/14 0.2 15.63 2.56% 7 Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/14 0.68 78.29 3.47% 45 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 4/28 0.94 45.32 8.30% 53 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 4/12 0.23 28.6 3.22% 7 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 4/11 0.4 52.07 3.07% 9 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 4/10 0.16 26.05 2.46% 11 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 4/6 0.55 68.32 3.22% 13 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 4/17 0.4525 48.12 3.76% 17 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 24 (Ex-Div 3/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 4/28 0.85 CAD 41.52 5.98% 8 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5/9 1.65 102.75 6.42% 8 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/22 0.28 2.4% AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 3/24 0.34 2.8% Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 3/27 0.27 4.8% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 3/23 5 3.1% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 3/27 0.27 1.9% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 3/24 0.925 6.0% CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/27 1.1 2.4% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 3/24 0.14 2.7% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 3/24 0.36 1.3% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 3/24 1.48 1.3% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 3/22 3.41 2.0% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 3/24 0.86 2.1% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 3/22 0.6125 4.1% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 3/24 0.26 1.1% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/24 0.13 4.0% Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 3/21 0.175 0.5% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 3/24 0.21 5.8% Genpact Limited (G) 3/24 0.1375 1.3% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 3/23 0.1 1.4% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 3/24 0.195 1.6% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 3/23 2.09 2.9% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 3/24 0.52 1.4% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 3/24 0.36 2.3% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 3/24 0.42 0.8% LCI Industries (LCII) 3/24 1.05 4.0% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 3/24 1.14 2.3% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 3/23 0.14 1.1% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 3/24 3 2.6% Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 3/22 0.28 2.4% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 3/24 0.52 1.8% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 3/23 0.243 2.6% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 3/23 0.75 2.5% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/24 1 1.7% STERIS plc (STE) 3/23 0.47 1.1% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 3/21 0.8 4.1% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 3/21 0.62 2.2% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/24 0.3 2.8% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 3/21 0.2825 8.9% Triton International Limited (TRTN) 3/24 0.7 4.7% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 3/21 1.65 1.4% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 3/24 0.12 2.0% Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 3/27 0.32 4.3% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 3/23 0.63 3.3% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/24 0.7 1.8% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 3/27 0.4475 6.3% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 3/23 0.1 0.7% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 3/22 0.33 1.4% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.