The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
5/24
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
0.32
|
23.08%
|
1.04%
|
6
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
3/27
|
5/9
|
1.64
|
1.65
|
0.61%
|
6.42%
|
8
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
3/31
|
4/14
|
0.2545
|
0.255
|
0.20%
|
4.99%
|
30
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
4/7
|
5/1
|
0.38
|
0.42
|
10.53%
|
4.32%
|
13
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
4/20
|
5/26
|
0.78
|
0.9
|
15.38%
|
3.08%
|
18
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Mar 20 (Ex-Div 3/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
3/31
|
4.6
|
630.97
|
2.92%
|
13
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
4/5
|
0.55
|
60.92
|
3.61%
|
9
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
4/15
|
1.19
|
145.34
|
3.28%
|
20
Tuesday Mar 21 (Ex-Div 3/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
4/13
|
0.92
|
76.73
|
4.80%
|
20
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
4/6
|
0.43
|
34.72
|
4.95%
|
11
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
4/11
|
1.27
|
94.79
|
5.36%
|
15
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
4/6
|
0.39
|
31.17
|
5.00%
|
5
Wednesday Mar 22 (Ex-Div 3/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
3/31
|
0.16
|
16.76
|
3.82%
|
8
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
4/7
|
0.11
|
17.66
|
2.49%
|
9
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
4/6
|
0.81
|
82.76
|
3.91%
|
20
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
4/14
|
0.2
|
15.63
|
2.56%
|
7
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
4/14
|
0.68
|
78.29
|
3.47%
|
45
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
4/28
|
0.94
|
45.32
|
8.30%
|
53
Thursday Mar 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
4/12
|
0.23
|
28.6
|
3.22%
|
7
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
4/11
|
0.4
|
52.07
|
3.07%
|
9
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
4/10
|
0.16
|
26.05
|
2.46%
|
11
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
4/6
|
0.55
|
68.32
|
3.22%
|
13
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
4/17
|
0.4525
|
48.12
|
3.76%
|
17
Friday Mar 24 (Ex-Div 3/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
4/28
|
0.85 CAD
|
41.52
|
5.98%
|
8
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
5/9
|
1.65
|
102.75
|
6.42%
|
8
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
3/22
|
0.28
|
2.4%
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
3/24
|
0.34
|
2.8%
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
3/27
|
0.27
|
4.8%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
3/23
|
5
|
3.1%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
3/27
|
0.27
|
1.9%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
3/24
|
0.925
|
6.0%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/27
|
1.1
|
2.4%
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
3/24
|
0.14
|
2.7%
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
3/24
|
0.36
|
1.3%
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
3/24
|
1.48
|
1.3%
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
3/22
|
3.41
|
2.0%
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
3/24
|
0.86
|
2.1%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
3/22
|
0.6125
|
4.1%
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
3/24
|
0.26
|
1.1%
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
3/24
|
0.13
|
4.0%
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
3/21
|
0.175
|
0.5%
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
3/24
|
0.21
|
5.8%
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
3/24
|
0.1375
|
1.3%
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
3/23
|
0.1
|
1.4%
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
3/24
|
0.195
|
1.6%
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
3/23
|
2.09
|
2.9%
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
3/24
|
0.52
|
1.4%
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
3/24
|
0.36
|
2.3%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
3/24
|
0.42
|
0.8%
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
3/24
|
1.05
|
4.0%
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
3/24
|
1.14
|
2.3%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
3/23
|
0.14
|
1.1%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
3/24
|
3
|
2.6%
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
3/22
|
0.28
|
2.4%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
3/24
|
0.52
|
1.8%
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
3/23
|
0.243
|
2.6%
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
3/23
|
0.75
|
2.5%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
3/24
|
1
|
1.7%
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
3/23
|
0.47
|
1.1%
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
3/21
|
0.8
|
4.1%
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
3/21
|
0.62
|
2.2%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
3/24
|
0.3
|
2.8%
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
3/21
|
0.2825
|
8.9%
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
3/24
|
0.7
|
4.7%
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
3/21
|
1.65
|
1.4%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
3/24
|
0.12
|
2.0%
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
(VCTR)
|
3/27
|
0.32
|
4.3%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
3/23
|
0.63
|
3.3%
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
3/24
|
0.7
|
1.8%
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
3/27
|
0.4475
|
6.3%
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
3/23
|
0.1
|
0.7%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
3/22
|
0.33
|
1.4%
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, LMT, MDT, O, SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments