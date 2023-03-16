IVE: A Value-Oriented Large-Cap Fund Trading At A Discount

Mar. 19, 2023 5:10 AM ETiShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • IVE basically buys into S&P 500 stocks that appear to be cheaper than others in the same index.
  • I dislike the general methodology, as I find it overly simplistic; IVE is really just another source of beta.
  • Nevertheless, based on my six-year projection approach, I think the IRR is healthy even in a conservative scenario.
  • IVE is likely to perform well and could offer significant upside on a valuation basis alone over a longer time frame.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to large U.S. companies that are potentially undervalued relative to comparable companies. IVE's benchmark is the S&P 500(R) Value

IVE/SPY Ratio

TradingView.com

IVE Conservative Projection

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.58K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.