Continental: Lots Of Uncertainty For This Stock

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
355 Followers

Summary

  • The new auto margin guide is positive, but there are still uncertainties in the market, and CTTAF's execution over the past few years has been inconsistent.
  • The tire business of CTTAF has a more realistic chance of achieving its margin outlook, with potential benefits from lower material and logistics costs, as well as an increase in replacement sales after inventory normalization in Q1.
  • The long-term story for CTTAF remains unclear, especially regarding the success of its high-growth areas, and investors should be cautious until there is more progress.

3d rendering of paint tunnel inspection in car manufacturing plant.

alvarez

Thesis

Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) manufactures tires, automotive parts, and industrial products. Some of these products include passenger cars, commercial vehicles, tires, braking systems, transmission products, etc. The business sells to global customers. Zooming into the latest results, I still don't know how I feel about the stock. The new margin

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
355 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.