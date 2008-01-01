The Panic Seems To Be Running Out Of Steam

Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
367 Followers

Summary

  • As expected, the sudden failure of SVB rattled global capital markets.
  • Over the past week, investors dramatically changed their expectations of future Fed actions.
  • It remains to be seen how badly the overall economy will be damaged by recent events.
  • We believe the Fed will be keen to rebuild its damaged credibility as a bank regulator.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Matt Freund, CFA

In my post from earlier this week “What the SVB Collapse Means for Investors,” I noted the situation was very fluid. Here, I provide an update on what’s been happening since.

As expected, the sudden

This article was written by

Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
367 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.