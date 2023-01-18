Torsten Asmus

Introduction

High yield bonds often offer attractive bond interest to investors as they offer yields higher than U.S. treasuries. However, is this a good time to invest in high yield bond funds? Or should you own treasury funds instead? In this article, we will analyze Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB), and offer our insights and recommendations.

ETF Overview

PHB focuses on mostly high yield corporate bonds. The fund has delivered positive return over the long run thanks to its higher yields. However, the credit risk is high especially in an economic recession due to its portfolio of mostly non-investment grade corporate bonds. Given macroeconomic uncertainties, the downside risk appears to outweigh upside potential. Therefore, we think investors should wait on the sidelines.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

2022 was a tough year for PHB

The bond market had a disastrous year in 2022. Both treasuries and corporate bonds got smashed hard as the Federal Reserve aggressively hike the rate to combat inflation. PHB was also impacted negatively. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund has declined over 12% since reaching the cyclical high in the second half of 2021. Even if we include bond interest earned, the total return was still negative 7.95%.

YCharts

PHB’s price decline of 12.89% was not the worst. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) delivered an even worse performance of negative 17.04%. One important difference between the two is that PHB has an average year to maturity of 4.84 years. In contrast, SPHY’s average year to maturity is 5.4 years. As we know, the longer the bond’s duration, the more sensitive is its price to rate changes. Therefore, since SPHY has a portfolio of longer duration bonds than PHB, it has declined more than PHB since the second half of 2021.

YCharts

The fund’s higher yield helps contribute to its good total returns in the long run

Since PHB’s portfolio has an average year to maturity of 4.84 years, its sensitivity to rate change is moderate. This explains why it still dropped about 12.89% since the second half of 2021. Despite this drop, the fund still delivered positive total returns in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, it has delivered a total return of 34.14%. On the other hand, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) only delivered a total return of 8.67%. This difference was primarily due to PHB’s higher yield than IEI. In fact, PHB currently pays an attractive bond interest with a 30-day SEC yield of 6.63%. This is much higher than IEI’s 3.97%.

YCharts

However, investors should not neglect PHB’s downside risk

Although PHB has a much higher yield than other treasury funds, the average credit quality in its portfolio is inferior to treasury funds. As can be seen from the table below, only 17% of the bonds in PHB’s portfolio are BBB-rated bonds. For reader’s information, BBB-rated bonds are the lowest grade investment grade bonds. The rest of PHB’s portfolio are non-investment grade bonds with BB-rated and B-rated bonds consist about 67% and 15% of the total portfolio.

Invesco

Since non-investment grade bonds have a much higher default rates than investment grade bonds, there is substantial risk owning PHB. In fact, rating agency Fitch is forecasting a default rate of 3%~3.5% for high yield bonds in the U.S. and Canada this year. This rate is significantly higher than last year’s 1.3%.

In times of economic stress, not only will default rate rise, but market fear will also dominate. In such scenario, high yield bond's price may decline significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, we observed a negative spike in PHB’s fund price in 2020 due to the market’s fear at the beginning of the pandemic. On the other hand, IEI’s fund price suffered almost no decline in 2020. This is because U.S. treasuries are considered risk-free assets than high yield bonds.

YCharts

What should your strategy be in 2023?

Given that 2023 may be a year full of macroeconomic uncertainties, we think investors need a higher margin of safety. Therefore, we think investors should also look at the historical high yield spread chart. For reader’s information, the high yield spread is calculated by taking the average yield of the ICE BofA High Yield Index and minus the 10-year treasury spread. As can be seen from the chart below, the current spread of about 5% is about in the middle of its historical average. However, in previous recessions, this spread has risen above 7.5%. During the 2001/2002 recession, this spread was about 10%. During the Great Recession in 2008/2009, the spread has increased to nearly 20%. We do not know the severity of the upcoming recession, but we do know that the spread will likely rise above 7.5%. Therefore, we think there may be room for high yield bonds to drop and PHB will inevitably be impacted negatively. Therefore, we think investors probably should wait for a better entry point.

FRED

Investor Takeaway

While PHB pays an attractive interest income with higher yields than U.S. treasury funds, the worst has yet to come. Based on our analysis, there may be substantial downside risk in an economic recession. Therefore, we think investors should wait for a better entry point.