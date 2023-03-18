The Tao Of The Dow, Simple Self-Indexing Strategy

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • This article covers a simple self-indexing fund management practice originally discussed in the early editions of The Intelligent Investor.
  • The strategy covers the DJIA 30.
  • With the Dow Index now owned by Standard & Poor's, the S&P 500 and DJIA 30 seem to mimic one another even more closely than ever.
TImes Square

400tmax

Ben Graham's original advice

For those of you that have read Benjamin Graham's Intelligent Investor, there are many things to take away from the book. In most articles that I see referencing the book, most takeaways have to do with market psychology

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.68K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, WMT, HD, VZ, CSCO, PG, V, NKE, KO, UNH, AAPL, IBM, BA, JNJ, MMM, DIS, INTC, MCD, CVX, WBA, CAT, DOW, AMGN, HON, AXP, MRK, GS, JPM, TRV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.