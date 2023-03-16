The Financials-Heavy SPYV A Hold For Now

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • The value style had a fantastic 2022, but 2023 has been a different story as Financials have lagged and TMT equities have rallied lately.
  • SPYV's forward earnings multiple is barely below the broad market's average while seasonal trends support more sideways price action.
  • The technical chart also has its risks, and I lay out a pair of price levels to monitor.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

U.S. large-cap value has taken it on the chin during this recent Treasury buying spree. Lower interest rates have lifted long-duration tech and growth equities versus the Financials-heavy value style.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (

SPYV: Sector Allocation Is Heavy In the Now-Volatile Financials

SSGA Funds

SPYV: Total Return All-Time High Sold Into

Stockcharts.com

SPYV: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

SPYV: Neutral Seasonal Trend Vs Growth Until Mid-June

Equity Clock

SPYV: Bearish to Bullish Reversal, But $38 Crucial. $43 Resistance.

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.12K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.