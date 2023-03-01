Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The political shift following the latest Italian election looks to have ushered in better economic data as well. Case in point – the latest real GDP print showed ~3.7% growth on strength across key components like private consumption, fixed investment, and exports. And while consumer inflation remains elevated, a significant reduction in energy prices in recent months has begun to drive a deceleration in the overall print. With Euro area banks also remaining largely insulated from the crisis in the US, the Italian economy looks likely to avoid a recession this year; as inflation further moderates as well, the set-up for equities is turning more attractive for long-term investors. At a relatively discounted ~8x P/E (a wide valuation discount to comparable European ETFs) for a portfolio of companies with strong balance sheets and stable margins, the iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) offers a compelling risk/reward. Adding to the appeal is the steady ~4% distribution yield, which could see further upside should Italy's economic momentum pick up from here.

Fund Overview - Low-Cost but Concentrated Italian Exposure

The US-listed iShares MSCI Italy ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index, comprising large and mid-cap Italian equities (~85% of the free float-adjusted market cap). The ETF held ~$252m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.5% expense ratio, making it a cost-effective option for US investors looking to access Italian equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

iShares

At first glance, the fund's 23 holdings seem highly concentrated. The sector allocation supports this view – the top-three sectors (Financials, Utilities, and Consumer Discretionary) have a combined allocation of 66.5%. Energy also has a particularly large weightage at 10.2%, followed by the Industrials (7.8%) and Health Care sectors (6.1%). On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for a highly concentrated ~85% of the total portfolio.

iShares

Similarly, the single-stock allocation is relatively concentrated, with the top holding Enel S.p.A. (OTCPK:ENLAY), an Italian electricity and gas distributor, contributing 11.0% of the portfolio. Other key holdings include Italy's leading bank Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY), at 9.2%, automotive manufacturing corporation Stellantis N.V. (STLA) at 8.9%, and Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) at 7.6%. In total, the top five holdings account for ~44% of the overall portfolio.

iShares

On a YTD basis, the ETF has risen by 2.5% and has compounded at an impressive 3.7% rate in market price and NAV terms since its inception in 1996. Outside of last year's low teens % drawdown, the fund has generally been resilient through the cycles, with the three, five, and ten-year returns at 0.1%, 1.0%, and 3.3%, respectively. Distribution has also been steady, reflecting the defensive nature of the fund's utilities and banking-focused portfolio. At a trailing twelve-month yield of 4.1%, EWI is a worthy consideration for income investors.

Morningstar

Energy-Driven Inflation Deceleration is a Positive Sign

Despite concerns that inflation would continue to run >10%, Italy's consumer inflation numbers (via the main domestic price index compiled by statistics agency ISTAT) surprisingly declined to 9.2% YoY in February (~0.8%pts below January and ~3%pts below last year's peak). The key driver was a reduction in the prices of energy products, with their contribution now down to ~30% of the basket, well below the >50% peak in October last year. As lower energy prices globally and in the regulated market filter through to energy providers, expect further declines in the energy component for the non-regulated market as well in the coming months.

Reuters

In the meantime, the government will need to ensure that inflation doesn't stick. Digging deeper, the consumer inflation report still shows increased food prices alongside an acceleration in transport and housing inflation. Thus, investors would do well to keep an eye on how services prices trend from here, as increased core inflation could weigh on corporate margins. Equity valuations will also be at risk, as 'stickier' services inflation would extend the policy tightening runway. For now, though, the latest inflation reading suggests a decline in the Italian inflation rate toward a high-single-digit % in 2023, with a low-single-digit % target level in 2024 also on the cards.

New Government Inherits a Big Deficit, but Deleveraging Remains on Track

While ISTAT's recent upward revision of the Italian 2021/2022 budget deficit estimates to ~9% of GDP and ~8% of GDP doesn't make for encouraging reading, it's worth noting that the change is a largely cosmetic one to reflect the upfront recognition of public expenditure related to building renovation-linked tax credits. Recall that earlier this year, the Italian government discontinued taxpayers' eligibility to transfer future tax credits from COVID-driven incentives originated in 2020, such as Bonus 110% (i.e., a scheme allowing homeowners an up to 110% tax credit on property upgrades). As reclassifying adds >EUR110bn to the fiscal deficit over the 2020-2023 period (as the burden will be recognized upfront vs. spread out over several years), prior estimates have been revised accordingly.

Bloomberg

On the other hand, the revision limits the impact on the government's budget deficit figures for the upcoming years, providing the new government with a clean slate. Perhaps more importantly, though, the accounting reclassification won't have major debt-to-GDP implications – a crucial factor at a time when fiscal discipline is crucial to managing sovereign yields. To recap, the public-debt-to-GDP ratio was down but remains elevated at ~145% of GDP in 2022 (down ~5%pts from 2021 and well below the >150% in 2020), so continuing to deleverage post-pandemic will be key. With the GDP growth momentum also poised to continue under new PM Meloni alongside fiscal revenues, expect improved investor confidence and inflows to support Italian equity valuations.

A Quality, Defensive Portfolio to Ride the Italian Momentum

Recent economic data out of Italy have offered investors hope. Not only are CPI numbers down (albeit from an elevated base) on the back of declining energy prices, but real GDP was also up in the low-single-digits % on broad-based strength across private consumption, fixed investment, and exports. All things considered, there is a good chance that Italy will avoid a recession this year, particularly if inflation continues to moderate. Either way, the EWI portfolio offers investors a low-cost vehicle to compound through the cycles, with a high-quality, defensive portfolio trading at a relative P/E discount to its European counterparts. In addition to the capital return upside, the fund's well-covered ~4% distribution yield means investors also get paid to wait.