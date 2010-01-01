Cisco: 5 Reasons To Be Optimistic

Mar. 19, 2023 6:52 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.69K Followers

Summary

  • Strategic vision without operational excellence does not transform into results.
  • Cisco appears to be executing the vision as early numbers are showing.
  • Stock appears reasonably valued here, backed by strong technicals.
  • Solid dividend adds luster while we wait for the market to reward the stock with a higher multiple.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is in the midst of a transformation from being "that dot com era network company" to a nimble, product and subscription based organization. Not many companies can be successful in such transformations but I believe Cisco

CISCO Rev by Segment

CISCO Rev by Segment (statista,com)

CSCO Estimates

CSCO Estimates (Yahoo Finance)

CSCO Revisions

CSCO Revisions (Seekingalpha.com)

CSCO Moving Avgs

CSCO Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.69K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.