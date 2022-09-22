Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard" or "Ballard Power") reported another set of abysmal quarterly results:

Company Press Release

Once again, the company missed consensus revenue expectations by a mile. In addition, consolidated gross margin of negative 29% represented a new multi-year low for Ballard Power with no material near-term improvement in sight:

Gross margin results partly reflect strategic pricing on customer platform wins during a period of inflationary costs. We expect these dynamics to persist into 2024 until our volume ramps and our product cost reduction initiatives move into production.

Albeit down somewhat from previous quarters, cash usage remained significant as the company recorded negative free cash flow of $41.2 million.

That said, Ballard Power still commands more than $900 million in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient to fund the business for up to five years at the current pace of cash burn.

Company Press Releases and Regulatory Filings

New order intake was the sole bright spot in the Q4 report as the company secured $52.2 million in new purchase orders thus increasing total backlog by more than 30% sequentially to $133.4 million but this appears to be largely the result of a recently received purchase order from Siemens Mobility for 100 fuel cell engines with an estimated value of at least $30 million.

Unfortunately, it will likely take a number of years until full delivery as Siemens Mobility's new Mireo Plus H fuel cell train offering has experienced limited customer demand so far.

The issue is also evidenced by the company's 12-month backlog of just $57.3 million which doesn't bode well for Ballard Power's 2023 revenue performance.

Suffice to say, with just $57.3 million in backlog for the next twelve months, Ballard Power's 2023 revenues won't be anywhere close to the prevailing $109.2 million analyst consensus, particularly when considering that fuel cell deployments are usually subject to long lead times.

Even using generous assumptions, Ballard Power's revenues are unlikely to exceed $75 million this year, more than 30% below current consensus expectations.

Assuming negative gross margin of 15% and using management's projections for operating expenses ($135 million to $155 million) and capital expenditures ($40 million to $60 million), cash burn should come in slightly above $200 million, consistent with 2022 levels.

The company's struggles in China continued during the fourth quarter with product revenues derived from the company's much-touted joint venture with Weichai Power a measly $0.3 million for Q4.

Even worse, the Chinese market is unlikely to pick up anytime soon as the central government's latest subsidy approach is directed towards establishing a complete domestic fuel cell technology and hydrogen supply chain over time thus resulting in limited impact on near-term FCEV adoption.

IHS Markit

In fact, the Chinese government's revised subsidy approach resulted in the requirement to establish domestic operations in a hydrogen cluster eligible for government subsidies to avoid competitive disadvantages and circumvent anticipated import tax increases.

Consequently, Ballard Power has decided to invest $130 million in a new, large-scale MEA manufacturing and R&D facility in Shanghai despite the apparent risk of the company's core MEA intellectual property being accessed by domestic competitors now.

But even with the start of Chinese manufacturing operations not scheduled before 2025, management still expects utilization of the new facility to be "relatively low" initially.

On the conference call, management remained upbeat on the company's ability to further increase order backlog over the course of the year which actually shouldn't be a major problem given Ballard's anticipated dismal revenue performance in 2023.

Bottom Line

Ballard Power Systems reported another disappointing quarter with revenues well below consensus expectations, sizeable cash burn and abysmal gross margins.

With near-term backlog near multi-year lows, the company is likely to miss full-year 2023 consensus expectations by a very wide margin.

In addition, Ballard Power remains caught between a rock and a hard place in China with the government's latest subsidy framework basically forcing the company to establish domestic manufacturing operations for its core MEA product with the apparent risk of domestic competitors accessing Ballard's IP.

That said, with total backlog having increased to two-year highs over the second half of 2022 and management's expectations for recent order momentum to take hold as well as the company's large cash balance of approximately $3.00 per share, I am upgrading Ballard Power's stock from "Sell" to "Hold".