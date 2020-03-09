TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

A little while ago, I reviewed the iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) and noted that it was a convenient way to bet on high yield credit spreads. Compared to traditional floating rate senior loan funds like the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), HYGH has superior historical returns and Sharpe Ratios.

Credit markets appear to be turning for the worse on contagion risks from regional bank failures in the past few weeks. While this has a negative impact on near-term returns due to widening credit spreads, it does set up potentially strong forward returns once this risk episode is over.

Brief Fund Overview

As mentioned above, the HYGH ETF gives investors a quick and convenient way to express their views on the creditworthiness of high yield bonds, without the associated interest rate risk of owning the securities outright. The HYGH achieves this by owning units of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and a portfolio of interest rate swaps to hedge out its duration exposure (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - HYGH holdings (ishares.com)

Investors who want to know more about the fund mechanics of the HYGH may want to review my initiation article for more details.

Credit Contagion From Regional Bank Runs

In the past few weeks, investors have been inundated by the constant media coverage of the two failed U.S. regional banks SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY). Although the U.S. government and regulators have contained the initial panic by putting those two institutions into receivership and guaranteeing all of their deposits, banking system fears have not subsided.

In fact, as I warned in a recent article on the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), we are witnessing a 'flight to safety' of large depositors from regional banks like First Republic Bank (FRC) to money center banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C). The regulators have essentially created a three tiered banking system where the safest deposits are those at the failed banks SIVB and SBNY with explicit guarantees from the government, followed by money center banks (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) that are 'too big to fail' and have implicit guarantees, and everybody else.

FRC's deposit flight problem has prompted a farcical 'show of support' whereby large banks, led by JPM, placed $30 billion in deposits at First Republic. Although FRC's stock price initially rallied on the news, it subsequently sank by more than 30% as investors mulled the implications of the underlying issues.

Basically, small regional banks like FRC cannot compete for deposits and are seeing a massive exodus of deposits to the money center banks. The move by the large banks to turn around and deposit money with FRC actually spreads the default risk from FRC to the wider banking system, since if FRC defaults, the big banks will become unsecured creditors.

On the other hand, a blanket guarantee of all bank deposits by the regulator is also not feasible, as the FDIC does not have the resources to backstop all $18.2 trillion in deposits in the U.S. banking system. Moreover, it risks exacerbating the moral hazard issues of privatizing profits and socializing losses.

Amidst this turmoil, we are seeing cracks in the banking system, as the Fed's latest reported balance sheet shows it expanded reserve bank assets by $297 billion in the week to March 15, 2023. According to a WSJ article, $233 billion of the increase was at the San Francisco Reserve Bank and $55 billion at the New York Reserve Bank.

While most of the funds appear to have been lent to SBNY (WSJ estimates the $55 billion in NY was lent to SBNY), SIVB and FRC (WSJ estimates $197 billion in total were lent to SIVB and FRC), the totals suggest some other institutions were also in trouble and had to access the Fed's emergency lending facilities (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Fed emergency lending surge (WSJ)

In fact, the FRA-OIS spread, a measure of banks' willingness to lend to each other, is rapidly widening to levels not seen in the past few years (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - FRA-OIS spread has widened to emergency levels (macromicro.me)

When banks are concerned about the solvency of their peers, they tighten lending standards and may even stop transacting with certain counterparties (reportedly, some counterparties have stopped transacting with Credit Suisse on Friday, March 17th, due to solvency fears). These actions can dramatically slow down the economy and create a credit crisis.

Credit Event Is A Risk And An Opportunity

With respect to credit funds like HYGH, I am cautious in the short term, as I believe there is a significant risk of the regional banking failures spiralling into a credit crisis. To monitor this, I suggest investors closely watch high yield bond spreads, for signs of contagion.

Although still relatively benign, high yield credit spreads have been widening in recent days due to the banking system fears mentioned above. Historically, high yield spreads above 6% have signalled serious economic problems that required some sort of government/central bank intervention to resolve (2008 Great Financial Crisis; 2010 and 2011 Euro crisis, 2015 global growth scare, 2020 COVID pandemic) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - High yield spreads above 6% tend to require central bank intervention (St. Louis Fed)

Note, we narrowly avoided this level of economic stress in 2022, but it appears credit markets may be headed towards a test in the coming months.

However, periods of credit stress can also set up fantastic buying opportunities for credit funds like HYGH. For example, the last few times high yield credit spreads spiked to over 6% led to subsequent strong performances for the HYGH ETF, since credit is a mean-reverting asset class (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Credit crises are excellent buying opportunities for credit funds (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and high yield credit spreads from St. Louis Fed)

Conclusion

The HYGH ETF allows investors to bet on the direction of credit spreads. Credit appears to be turning for the worse on contagion risks from regional bank failures in the past few weeks. While this may have a negative impact on near-term returns due to widening credit spreads, it does set up potentially strong forward returns once this risk episode is over.