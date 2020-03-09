HYGH: Contagion Risks From Bank Failures Can Set Up Strong Forward Returns

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • The HYGH ETF provides interest rate hedged exposure to high yield bonds.
  • Credit spreads are rapidly widening due to contagion risks from regional bank failures.
  • While this may impact near-term returns, it does set up potential strong forward returns due to the mean-reverting nature of credit markets.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

A little while ago, I reviewed the iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) and noted that it was a convenient way to bet on high yield credit spreads. Compared to traditional floating rate senior

HYGH holdings

Figure 1 - HYGH holdings (ishares.com)

Fed emergency lending surge

Figure 2 - Fed emergency lending surge (WSJ)

FRA-OIS spread has widened to crisis levels

Figure 3 - FRA-OIS spread has widened to emergency levels (macromicro.me)

High yield spreads above 6% tend to require intervention

Figure 4 - High yield spreads above 6% tend to require central bank intervention (St. Louis Fed)

Credit crises are excellent buying opportunities

Figure 5 - Credit crises are excellent buying opportunities for credit funds (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and high yield credit spreads from St. Louis Fed)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.56K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.