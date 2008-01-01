Bad Banks And Bad Bankers

Mar. 19, 2023 8:21 AM ETSIVB, SBNY, CS, FRC, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL5 Comments
MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
749 Followers

Summary

  • The first thing we should emphasize is that the Silicon Valley Bank saga is not, as far as any of the evidence to date suggests, the tip of an iceberg of systemic risk throughout the banking system.
  • Credit Suisse is plugged into the global financial system in a way that neither Silicon Valley Bank nor the crypto twins of Silvergate and Signature Bank ever were.
  • A consortium of major US banks put together a rescue plan yesterday for First Republic Bank (FRC), a west coast institution with a large base of high net worth investors that had come under fire in the wake of the SVB failure.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Just one week ago, we were sitting here writing about the latest jobs and inflation numbers, figuring that those were the only open items left for the Fed to consider ahead of its March 22 meeting on monetary policy. How quaint

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
749 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.