Bankwell Financial: Attractively Valued Without Too Much Risk

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • The deposit mix has worsened more than I previously expected. As a result, I've reduced my margin estimate for 2023.
  • Loan growth will likely plunge from the phenomenal level achieved in 2022. However, strength in regional markets will likely keep growth from falling too low.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a substantial upside from the current market price. Further, BWFG is offering a moderate dividend yield.
  • BWFG's risk level is relatively low amid the ongoing banking crisis. However, the capital adequacy situation warrants vigilance.

Welcome to Connecticut sign on a gray cloudy day with road construction signs

Rabbitti

Earnings of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) will most probably dip this year due to continued margin contraction and inflationary pressures. On the other hand, moderate loan growth will lift earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Bankwell Financial to report earnings of $4.59 per

Interest Rate Sensitivity

2022 10-K Filing

Connecticut Economic ACtivity Index

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.05K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.