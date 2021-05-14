Padrinan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Finally. It's done.

After Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and Kansas City Southern agreed to merge in 2021, the Class I railroad pair finally received final permission from the Surface Transportation Board to combine assets. In April, the company will be officially known as CPKC, which means it will combine Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In this article, I'll walk you through the details of the STB decision and why I am so excited to own this stock - especially in light of ongoing supply chain developments that favor North American supply chain re-shoring.

So, as there's a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

KSU or KCS?

But first, a quick note. In the railroad industry, Kansas City Southern is known as KCS, which is the straightforward three-letter abbreviation. However, Kansas City Southern was trading under the KSU ticker. So, please don't be confused when I use KSU instead of KCS when discussing the southern part of the CPKC merger.

A Done Deal That Opens Up New Possibilities

The CPKC merger comes with benefits for clients and shareholders, yet the STB has some conditions.

I initially bought Canadian Pacific in 2021, when its stock price was highly volatile due to merger talks with KSU. Back then, both Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI) were in a bidding war for KSU. Canadian National, the larger Canadian railroad, initially won that battle. However, the STB rejected it. There was too much overlap, which would have hurt competition in the industry. It was a no-brainer to reject the CNI takeover of KSU.

After this rejection, CP agreed to buy KSU in a deal with a $31 billion enterprise value. If you want a full timeline of the drama that occurred back then, feel free to read this Reuters article.

In December of the same year, both companies entered into a voting trust after KSU shareholders received CP shares and additional cash.

Since then, there was not much progress as the companies were not permitted to merge officially until the STB's final decision, which took longer than anticipated.

That said, on March 15, the news finally broke: CP and KSU were allowed to merge!

The STB authorized CP to exercise full control of KSU as early as April 14, 2023. At that point, CP will become CPKC, which will stand for Canadian Pacific Kansas City, creating the first railroad that combines Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Canadian Pacific

As the map above shows, the combined company will connect North America through a unique rail network, which will enhance competition, provide improved reliable rail service, take trucks off public roads, and improve rail safety. The merger is expected to reduce travel time, increase investment incentives, eliminate the need for separate systems to interchange traffic, and result in improved single-line service for many shippers. Essentially, these benefits don't just sound good on paper. It's what got the STB to sign off on the deal. After all, without proven competition benefits, there's no way the deal would have been approved.

CPKC will also bring a new standard of safety to the North American rail landscape, as both companies have a culture of safety supported by sustained investments in core infrastructure and technology. Canadian Pacific, for example, has been North America's safest railroad for 17 consecutive years. Especially at a time when derailments are making headlines, this counts for something.

The STB expects the merger to shift approximately 64,000 truckloads annually from North America's roads to rail, which will benefit the environment and foster new National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) passenger rail opportunities.

Finally, the STB expects the merger to result in merger synergies that are likely to allow CPKC to be a vigorous competitor to other Class Is by providing improved service at a lower cost.

With that said, the STB placed conditions on the merger, which are often overlooked. There's a seven-year oversight period that will include data collection to ensure network fluidity in congested areas like Houston and Chicago, as well as initiatives to ensure shippers have access to gateways or interchanges where goods can be transferred to another Class I railroad.

Essentially, it's the STB's way of making sure that CP and KSU live up to their promises. After all, North America will have just six Class I railroads (five public railroads and one private railroad). There's no room to risk lowering competition even further.

The New CPKC & Major Supply Chain Benefits

CPKC is prepared to benefit from re-shoring like no other railroad.

As anticipated, Keith Creel, the current CEO of Canadian Pacific, will assume the role of President and CEO of CPKC next month. Once the merger is complete, Nadeem Velani, the current Executive Vice President and CFO of Canadian Pacific, will take on the same position. Mark Redd, the current Executive Vice President of CP operations, will become the Chief Operating Officer of the combined railroad.

To facilitate a seamless transition, Pat Ottensmeyer, who has served as CEO of KSU since 2016, will advise Mr. Creel for the remainder of this year.

While the merged companies will still be the smallest Class I railroad in North America, they have a benefit that others cannot compete with: a network combining all North American nations.

Prior to the merger, Canadian Pacific was a railroad highly dependent on bulk and merchandise. The company is a grain and fertilizer heavyweight with fantastic export access, which is why I was going to keep my CP shares regardless of the merger outcome. After the merger, CPKC will have almost 50% merchandise exposure in its revenue mix. 14% of this is set to be generated in Mexico. Half of the total revenues will be generated in Canada.

Canadian Pacific

Based on this context, the new network will connect six of the seven largest metro regions in North America, driving USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) growth and investment opportunities.

Here are four major benefits that come with CPKC's network:

The merger will introduce new single-line routes for shipping grain from Canada and the Upper Midwest to markets in the Southern US and Mexico, improving transportation efficiency for domestic and export markets.

The combination will create new competition in the energy, chemicals & plastics, and merchandise shipment industries between Canada, the US, and Mexico, resulting in better pricing and services for shippers.

With the merger, there will be new head-to-head single-line competition for intermodal shipments between Mexico and the Upper Midwest and Canada, leading to greater efficiency and lower costs for shippers.

The merger will also introduce new head-to-head single-line competition for automotive shipments between Canada, the US, and Mexico, improving pricing and service options for shippers.

Laredo-TX, which is where KSU trains enter Mexico, handles 44% of the surface trade between the US and Mexico. Since 2009, cross-border growth has risen by 13% per year.

So far, so good.

However, it gets better. After all, the deal isn't just allowing CPKC to benefit from existing infrastructure and growth, but it is allowing the company to benefit from a re-shoring trend that is further accelerating.

Bloomberg

Re-shoring, near-shoring, or whatever one might call it, has been an issue for many years. In the United States, voices got louder to fix the massive prosperity gap that was created in the United States after manufacturing went overseas due to new trade rules and competitive advantages of cheaper nations like China. I believe that without these issues, former President Trump would not have won the 2016 election. Note that the 2016 election happened shortly after a manufacturing recession that made these developments even worse.

With that said, the 2020 pandemic was the major trigger that accelerated this trend. For starters, global shutdowns were an eye-opener. During the start of the pandemic, I was finishing my master's degree in business administration with a focus on supply chains. One of the things everyone talked about was lean and just-in-time supply chains. Companies wanted the most efficient supply chains one can imagine. Everything had to be just in time, meaning little demand for warehouses. It worked out great until the pandemic hit.

Manufacturers suffered from a massive breakdown in global operations. After all, lean supply chains only work if everything runs smoothly. Even short lockdowns would have interrupted production across the world. These issues were amplified by China's zero-COVID measures that took until 2022.

Suddenly, it was clear that companies had to de-risk supply chains. They also didn't trust the Chinese government anymore.

Meanwhile, the European economy started to suffer from rapidly rising natural gas prices caused by the war in Ukraine and its own inability to provide affordable energy for its manufacturing and chemical companies. I have covered this topic since 2020 for various clients, and I believe that Europe is on the verge of a prolonged period of de-industrialization. Companies are moving closer to their customers, which benefits North America a lot.

So, to go back to the Bloomberg headline you just saw, this is what was written last year:

Deloitte said some 62% of manufacturers it surveyed have started reshoring or near-shoring their production capacities. The survey included 305 executives at transport and manufacturing firms, mostly in the US, with annual revenue of $500 million to more than $50 billion. American firms are expected to reshore almost 350,000 jobs in 2022 -- an increase of 25% from 260,000 in 2021, according to figures cited in Deloitte's 'Future of Freight' report. Ultimately, the shift could reduce by 20% the share of Asia-originating shipments to the US by 2025 and by 40% by 2030, it said.

To visualize this, I found the chart (source) below from the Reshoring Initiative Reshoring Database. My apologies for the poor quality of the screenshot.

Via Brightly Software

Also, according to the same source, for the third consecutive year, the number of jobs returning to the US is surpassing the number of jobs created by non-US companies through foreign direct investment ("FDI"). This trend is particularly advantageous for the US manufacturing sector and the overall economy, providing long-term benefits.

Via Brightly Software

Moreover, one of the factors contributing to the growing trend of re-shoring is the significant subsidies provided by the US government. The Inflation Reduction and CHIPS Act both contain provisions that offer financial incentives for products made in the US, Canada, or Mexico, leading to increased planning for US-based manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries, memory chip plants, and liquid natural gas.

The COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events have highlighted the importance of having a diverse range of sourcing options to ensure reliability and flexibility in securing critical materials and equipment. This has prompted many companies to consider re-shoring as a way to mitigate supply chain risks. As Barbara Smith, CEO of Commercial Metals Co., has noted (as reported by the aforementioned Bloomberg article), the trend towards re-shoring is likely to continue beyond the sectors currently being prioritized.

With that in mind, KSU has been working on re-shoring for a while. It has very clear proposals for customers that allow them to benefit from its massive footprint in Mexico and the benefits that come with the connection of US and Mexico assets.

For example, KSU is connecting some major industry clusters. Clusters are companies in the same industry that are located closely together. For example, banking in London, automotive suppliers in South Germany, and ethanol companies in the US Midwest. In Mexico, KSU serves the aerospace, automotive, electronics, furniture, and medical clusters.

Kansas City Southern

Hence, it is no surprise that KSU sees the same benefits that we discussed throughout this article.

In summary, the ratification of USMCA, along with the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic and international trade tensions, has companies evaluating their opportunities to shift their manufacturing to Mexico to take advantage of the many benefits of nearshoring their production there.

Valuation & Breakout Potential

Thanks to high recession odds, CP hasn't taken off yet.

Railroads are in a tough spot. Increasing recession risks coupled with high inflation and an aggressive Fed are making it hard (read: impossible) to improve operations. Hence, most railroads have given up some of the (impressive) gains of the past five years. Canadian Pacific has not. The company's NY-listed shares are still hovering between $65 and $83.

Data by YCharts

The same goes for the valuation. CP shares are trading close to 20x EBITDA. Canadian National is trading close to 13x EBITDA. The American peers are trading below 12x EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

In general, it is justified that the Canadians are trading at higher multiples than the Americans. Both CNI and CP have dealt with labor issues very efficiently, and both were able to better handle the return of post-pandemic demand.

CP's significant premium is backed by expected synergies. The company aims to generate $800 million in annual synergies in the years after the merger closes. This is based on network efficiencies, improved labor productivity, better asset velocity, and reduced overhead costs. After all, if everything goes right, the company will build a network that benefits from efficient long-haul trips. That's something railroads like Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) struggle with (caused by the different operating environments in the East.

Starting next month, the railroad will start generating synergies. Moreover, because of the expensive merger, net debt soared to 3.8x in 2021. This year, net debt is expected to fall to C$20.2 billion, which translates to roughly 3.3x EBITDA. Next year, that number is likely to fall to 2.4x EBITDA. The company's target is 2.5x EBITDA. Meaning in 2024, we're likely looking at aggressive dividend growth and a new buyback program.

This is backed by an implied 2024E free cash flow yield of 5.6%, which is a great deal, given that it is still in the early innings of synergy generation.

That said, and using 2024 expectations, the company is trading at 12x EBITDA, based on its C$72.0 billion market cap, C$18.3 billion in expected net debt, and C$7.5 billion in expected EBITDA.

That's a good deal.

Takeaway

As an investor, I've favored Canadian Pacific as a dividend growth stock for a while now. Even if the STB ruling had gone the other way, I would have kept my shares. But I'm pleased the merger has been approved, as I believe it offers a fantastic opportunity for North American supply chain and reshoring initiatives. The merger leverages the strengths of two companies with wide moats and integrates key economic centers, agriculture, chemicals, energy, consumer goods, and other aspects of imports and exports.

Next month, CP will transition to CPKC and start to pursue synergies. If everything goes according to plan, the company will have a good chance to buy back shares from 2024 onwards and potentially increase its dividend at that point. Currently, the company's yield is below 1%, which is lower than its peers.

However, the focus, for now, is on total returns, as I believe the company has more growth potential than most of its peers, thanks in part to expected re-shoring benefits. While all Class I railroads will benefit from this trend, CPKC is uniquely positioned with access to all North American nations.

I have a significant position in CP and recently bought undervalued US railroads. I plan to add to my CP holdings in the coming weeks, and I hope that any market weakness will provide an even better risk/reward opportunity.

We'll receive more detailed information about expected synergies, buybacks, and other aspects of the merger when the company provides its 1Q23 earnings update. Prior to the STB decision, the company was not in a good spot to comment on that. So, stay tuned for that!